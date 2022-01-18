Tim prepares the new plan and the Stock Exchange files the Kkr takeover bid

Crucial week for Tim. Today there will be an informal board of directors in which the general manager Pietro Labriola will unofficially present to the directors the new business plan, drawn up by Labriola himself and his advisors, along the lines of that of Kkr, thus providing for the spin-off and enhancement of the main brands companies including Sparkle, Telsy, the Noovle cloud and, of course, the most delicious morsel that is the primary fiber network while the secondary one is already in Fibercop, a company headed by Tim, Kkr and Fastweb. In short, two companies, one for services and the other for the network. In the latter, 30 thousand employees could pass, 80% of those present in Italy. While next Friday, Labriola himself should be appointed CEO of Tim.

In the background remains the offer of the US fund Kkr which is ready to pay € 0.505 per share but which sees the hostility of Tim’s main shareholder, Vivendi who has 23.8%. And it is precisely for this reason that Labriola has drawn up a strategic plan which also leads to the enhancement of the company and the spin-off of the network. But while Kkr is ready to delist the share and take on the debt of the telephone company, 22 billion, together with partner banks, elaborating a total offer of over 30 billion, in Vivendi’s perspective, Tim would remain listed, even if perhaps divided in two. However, with the aim of creating the single infrastructure with Open Fiber. To verify the feasibility of this plan, according to rumors, the decision on the request for due diligence, before the takeover, by Kkr was postponed. For some, the decision would be postponed for more than a month to March 2 when the 2021 accounts will be presented. Obviously, Kkr could pass to the takeover bid even in the absence of due diligence. And, according to sources close to the transaction, the delisting would simplify the separation of the various companies and could also accelerate the creation of the single network. However, uncertainties weigh on the stock which yesterday recorded a particularly negative day, closing down 3.1% at € 0.43. A negative report by Exane Bnp Paribas on Tlc companies in Europe also weighed, which lowered the target price of the Italian group to 0.31 euro with an «underperform» rating. That is, the same price level it had before Kkr made his proposal.

Cdp (majority shareholder, 60%, of Open Fiber and almost 10% present in Tim) comes out of the jumble of voices, which is keen to reiterate its role as an institutional investor who does not act in concert with Vivendi but in the interest of the company and the country. Meanwhile, Tim does not comment on the timing of the takeover bid, claiming that the “advisors are at work” and nothing is decided. Certainly important will also be the board of directors on January 26 which will, among other things, have an update on the Kkr dossier on the agenda in view of the board meeting on 2 March for the green light to the business plan and the accounts. In addition, a meeting with the trade unions should be held on January 25 between the new ad Labriola, which has been moved to await his appointment.