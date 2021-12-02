Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 2 December 2021

Movies Tonight on TV: Tonya, The War – Planet of the Apes, In the Wolf’s Den, The Tourist, Forever Young. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: A professor, Those who …, Zelig, PiazzaPulita, Disappeared into thin air – The Elena Ceste case.

Film Tonight on TV Today Thursday 2 December 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Tonya, The War – Planet of the Apes, In the Wolf’s Lair, The Tourist, Forever Young, The Treasure of the Amazon, Code Magnum, … And finally Polly arrives, The Last House on the Left, Sydney White, The Mafia Kills Only in Summer, Sherlock Holmes.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Tonya , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : Craig Gillespie’s 2017 biopic, drama, starring Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Paul Walter Hauser, Caitlin Carver, Bojana Novakovic and Mckenna Grace.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: