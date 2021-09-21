Today’s Movies and Programs Tuesday 21 September 2021

Film Tonight on TV: Under the sun of Riccione, Riddick, Santa Maradona, The English Teacher, A pure formality. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: Morgane – Brilliant Detective, I Want to Be a Wizard !, The Undoing – The Untold Truths.

Film Tonight on TV Today Tuesday 21 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Under the sun of Riccione, Riddick, Santa Maradona, The English Teacher, A pure formality, Parker, The disappearance of Alice Creed, Final destination 3, From Paris with Love.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Under the Riccione sun , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Canale 5 : comedy film of 2020 by YouNuts, with Cristiano Caccamo, Davide Calgaro, Matteo Oscar Giuggioli, Ludovica Martino, Saul Nanni, Fotinì Peluso, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Claudia Tranchese, Giulia Schiavo, Maria Luisa De Crescenzo, Rosanna Sapia, Tommaso Paradiso, Sergio Ruggeri , Luca Ward, Andrea Roncato and Isabella Ferrari.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

