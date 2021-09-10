Tonight on TV 10 September 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno the second appointment with the Seat Music Awards singing festival conducted by Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada. On Rete 4, the news returns with Quarto Grado.

Tonight on TV on Friday 10 September 2021. Raitre airs the thriller movie 5 is the perfect number with Toni Servillo. On Nine prose evening with the show by Teresa Mannino, I feel the earth turn.

Tonight on TV Friday 10 September 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.35, the musical program Seat Music Awards. Second and last appointment with the 15th edition of the singing event held at the Verona Arena. They lead Carlo Conti And Vanessa Incontrada. Also tonight the best hits of the year are awarded. On the stage, among the atria, Marco Mengoni, Colapesce and Dimartino, Achille Lauro And Saint John.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Art Night. In “The diplomacy of art”We are talking about the Farnesina Contemporary Art Collection, a tool for spreading Italian culture abroad. Then the works of Massimo Campigli, who placed the female figure at the center of his painting.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Degree. After the summer break, the program focused on the crime news cases that most shake our country returns. At the helm, in Studio 10 in Cologno Monzese, we find Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero. Among the cases of today, that of Laura Ziliani, whose body was found in Temù (Brescia) on 8 August last.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Live propaganda. A fun mix of current affairs, music, satire and investigations: this is the recipe for the talk conducted by Diego Bianchi alias “Zoro”Which returns with the fifth season. Since 2017, the program has achieved good ratings with a share of around 5.5%.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fiction Gomorrah – The series, with Salvatore Esposito. Two episodes: the first is entitled “Down from“. Genny, isolated in Secondigliano, tries to get back on the breach, but the historical leaders of the bands of central Naples are all against him. And the flow of drugs from South America has stopped. Following the second episode, “The creature“.

On Nine, at 21.25, prose evening with Teresa Mannino and its show I feel the earth turn. Teresa Mannino brings his latest show focused on environmental protection to TV. With his well-known irony, he also talks about issues of his daily life: from the fifties who seem to be in their twenties, to the traditions of his Sicily.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the talent Bake Off Italia: sweets in the oven. Competitors challenge themselves to demonstrate to the judges Ernst Knam, Damiano Carrara And Clelia d’Onofrio to be the best pastry chefs. To host judges and competitors is as always Benedetta Parodi.

The films tonight on Friday 10 September 2021

On Raitre, at 21.20, the thriller film of 2019, by Igort, 5 is the perfect number, with Toni Servillo. Peppino (Toni Servillo) is a retired Camorra hitman. He lives a quiet life in the company of his son Nino, who is also a Camorra member of the old guard. When Nino is killed Peppino decides to get back on track to avenge him. At his side, his old friend Totò ‘O Macellaio (Carlo Buccirosso).

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2004 thriller film, by Brad Anderson, The sleepless man, with Christian Bale. After a year of not being able to sleep, Trevor really begins to feel sick. Thus, after losing his job, the man is convinced that he is the victim of a conspiracy.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the comedy film of 2003, by Ridley Scott, The genius of the scam, with Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell. Roy is a scammer, very skilled at his job despite being plagued by tics and neuroses of all kinds. When he meets a little girl who claims to be his daughter, his life changes.

On Channel 5, at 9.20 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Bradley Cooper, A star is born, with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Anthony Ramos. Rock star Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) attends Ally’s performance in a club (Lady Gaga) who impresses him with his incredible voice. Jackson spends the night with her and invites her to his concert, during which he invites her to perform. Ally’s career takes off, but Maine’s alcohol problems get worse.

Film Italy 1, 20 Mediaset, Iris

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the thriller film of 2018, by Jon Turteltaub, Shark – The first shark, with Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), a marine exploration expert who retired after a failed mission, must return to action when the deepest stretch of sea on Earth is discovered off the coast of China: it is haunted by a megalodon, a 23-meter-long prehistoric monster.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2017 comedy film, by R. Marshall Thurber, A spy and middle, with Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson. Former nerd Robbie has become a lethal CIA agent. During a reunion with his high school mates, he engages his friend Calvin on an adventure to save the world.

On Iris, at 21.00, the science fiction film of 1990, by Paul Verhoeven, Act of force, with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chicago, 2084. Doug Quaid is haunted by nightmares of being on Mars with a stranger. He soon discovers that he has actually been to the Red Planet.

Tonight on TV on Friday 10 September 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2002 comedy film, by Steven Spielberg, Try to take me, with Leonardo Dicaprio. Frank Abagnale, a young and highly skilled master of fraud, changes identity faster than clothes. But he has to deal with upright FBI agent Carl Hanratty.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2002, by Chris Columbus, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, with Daniel Radcliffe. Second episode of the fantastic saga. During the summer, Dobby warns Harry Potter not to return to the School of Wizardry or he will risk his life. But the wizard does not believe.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 21.00, the 2018 drama film, by Joe Penna, Arctic, with Mads Mikkelsen, Tintrnai Thikhasuk. When his plane crashes, Overgard is stuck in the Arctic waiting for help: he will have to deal with the harshness of the environment and defend himself from attacks by polar bears.