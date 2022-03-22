Tremendous anger of Mbappé – AS.com

PSG continues to be depressed and the duel against Monaco was a clear example of this. Pochettino dropped in the preview that his future is not at all clear and he has found few reasons to motivate a team that has seemed to let go against a rival from whom he had more than 20 points at the start of today’s game. Messi’s loss has caused the inclusion of Wijnaldum in the starting eleven, one more midfielder, but it has not brought balance to Pochettino’s PSG.

Monaco has had things clearer throughout the match under the gaze of an incredulous and impotent Mbappé. After the setback against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the team beat Girondins 3-0, but it seems like a mirage. Monaco has gone over PSG, already from the first half, mainly due to the nerves of the PSG players. Paredes made an important error in the ball exit that almost caused Monaco’s first goal. The nerves continued until in minute 25′ Ben Yedder scored a beautiful spur goal in which Donnarumma was not brilliant either.

The Monegasque goal has made Mbappé react. The cameras immediately focused on the PSG star who, visibly angry, went to the bench, taking off his shirt. Later, the interior also to put on the very upset game again. Mbappé has exploded and his gesture language was very clear in that sense. He has not been the only one. Kimpembe asked his teammates for more push when he had to throw himself to the ground to cut off a cross that was looking for Gelson in the mouth of the goal during the first act.

PSG’s midfield was being a tremendously permeable curtain, despite having one more midfielder compared to previous games. During the second half, Mbappé’s gestures of impotence have been repeated. First by not specifying the clearest chance for PSG and then by claiming a foul from the referee on the edge of the area. The 3-0 for Monaco has been another very strong stick. There are fewer and fewer reasons for Mbappe to choose to stay in Paris and agree to join Real Madrid.