Trigoria, Mourinho show in the finishing. Vina and Calafiori recovered – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Trigoria, Mourinho show in the finishing. Vina and Calafiori recovered
The Giallorossi on the pitch ahead of the Conference League match and Mourinho finds the two full backs. Pellegrini and Ibanez train separately, both of whom can be called up for tomorrow
Tomorrow night there Rome will face it at the Olympic stadium Zorya Luhansk. The Giallorossi will try to bring home the three points, to stay in the wake of the Bodo Glimt, first in the qualifying round, author of incredible performances so far.
11.25 – At each pass, Gianluca Mancini starts possession
11.24 – The ball possession phase has begun with the team divided into two groups. Boer slips into Mkhitaryan and risks hurting him
11.22 – Mourinho also takes it out on Nuno Santos: the ball possession phase begins, but his deputy has not sent him the goalkeepers. Called up several times
11.16 – Small curtain between Mourinho and the photographer, in the middle of the field: the Portuguese sends him away. Meanwhile, the players continue the warm-up with skip exercises directed by the trainer Rapetti
11.15 – Lorenzo Pellegrini and Roger Ibanez work separately, but both can be called up for tomorrow evening
11.07 – The warm-up phase begins with exercises between the posts. There are Vina and Calafiori
11.03 – Roma takes the field to start training
ROME (3-4-1-2): 1 Rui Patricio; 23 Mancini, 6 Smalling, 3 Ibanez; 2 Karsdorp, 55 Darboe, 17 Veretout, 92 El Shaarawy; 22 Zaniolo; 14 Shomurodov, 9 Abraham All .: Mourinho
Zorya (4-3-3): 53 Matsapura; 45 Favorov, 32 Imerekov, 4 Cvek, 10 Khomchenovskiy; 23 Buletsa, 29 Nazaryna, 7 Kochergin; 22 Kabaiev, 28 Gromov, 90 Sayysmaneshshiadeh All .: Skrypnyk
Leonardo Spinazzola, rupture of the left Achilles tendon (probable return mid-December). Villar and Cristante, positive for covid-19 (the return will depend on the result of the swabs).
November 24, 2021 (change November 24, 2021 | 11:36)
