Tuchel closes the door for Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Chelsea are moving up a gear in the transfer market. The Blues have just formalized the signing of Raheem Sterling for almost 50 million euros and the Londoners should also strengthen their rear guard. After the departures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, Kalidou Koulibaly should come to garnish the defense of Thomas Tuchel.

However, the club is also cited as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has announced his desire to leave Manchester United. At a press conference, Thomas Tuchel wanted to calm the rumours: “I wouldn’t rule out signing another striker, but that’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it’s no secret.”

Chelsea are active in the transfer market. While the club has been cited as a potential target to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Tuchel wanted to calm things down and prefers to focus on his defense.

Arnaud Dechelotte

