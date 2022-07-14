Tuchel closes the door for Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Chelsea are moving up a gear in the transfer market. The Blues have just formalized the signing of Raheem Sterling for almost 50 million euros and the Londoners should also strengthen their rear guard. After the departures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, Kalidou Koulibaly should come to garnish the defense of Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo: “I would not rule out signing another striker, but it’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it’s not a secret”, says @SkySportsNews. 🔵 #CFC “We lost top players and so now we need to replace them”. pic.twitter.com/Jw4G9qfZam — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

However, the club is also cited as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has announced his desire to leave Manchester United. At a press conference, Thomas Tuchel wanted to calm the rumours: “I wouldn’t rule out signing another striker, but that’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it’s no secret.”