Two NBA team owners team up to buy Chelsea

ANDhe Chelsea continues to search for a new buyer who will allow him to face the coming season with full guarantees. The candidates continue to join this process in which one has not decided who will take the reins of the English club.

Among all this situation, two new candidates emerge in search of the acquisition of the blues. And, in this case, it will be a joint application with experience in the sport.

Larry TanenbaumChairman of the NBA Board of Governors and representative of the Toronto Raptorshas decided to join forces with the corporation led by Stephen Pagliuca, owner of the Boston Celtics.

This is how Sky Sports reports emn what seems like a powerful alliance that seeks to be the number 1 candidate at the end of the process. Both Tanenbaum and Pagliuca own (or partially own) sports shares in other teams.

the owner of the Raptors is also a representative of another Canadian team, but in this case the NHL: the TToronto Maple Neafs. Tanenbaum has also been linked to the world of construction and civil engineering.

Pagliucawhere appropriate, owns shares of the Atalanta F.C.a Serie A team. But, as some reports claim, he will not be able to keep them if he acquires ownership of Chelsea.