Two Puerto Ricans charged with executing fraud scheme against a subsidiary of the Medtronic company in Costa Rica

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against two Puerto Ricans who allegedly benefited and enriched themselves through a fraudulent scheme in which they received money and real estate from a Costa Rican subsidiary of the medical equipment company Medtronicwhich also operates a branch in Juncos.

The Federal Prosecutor for the District of Puerto Rico indicated, through a written communication, that Elieser Feliciano Soto Y Jose Santana Criado They also face charges of conspiracy to launder money and use money in excess of $10,000. The statement also contains an allegation of confiscation of assets related to the total value of the loss experienced by Medtronic Costa Rica of $1,151,296.38, as well as a request to confiscate two residences.

Specifically, Feliciano Soto and Santana Criado face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiring to launder money. If found guilty, they could face a maximum of 20 years in prison on each charge.

The indictment alleges that the Costa Rican subsidiary of Medtronic, which specializes in the manufacture of components used in spinal surgeries, published notices for the construction of a new plant in El Coyol, in the province of Alajuela.

At that time, Feliciano Soto was the plant manager of the subsidiary and was in charge of supervising the construction of the new manufacturing facilities. Meanwhile, Santana Criado, a Medtronic Costa Rica contractor, incorporated the companies Innovative Engineering Corporation and Innovative Engineering, LLC. in Puerto Rico, and both allegedly used both companies to fraudulently obtain payments from Medtronic Costa Rica for services that were never provided. or made.

Feliciano Soto allegedly used his position to authorize purchase orders submitted by Innovative for the purpose of defrauding Medtronic Costa Rica. The purchase orders authorized the provision of services by Innovative, and once they were approved, the defendants submitted fraudulent invoices to Medtronic Costa Rica for services that were never provided.

Innovative then received payments through electronic transactions to an account with the People’s Bank of Puerto Rico (BPPR); These funds were then transferred to other accounts controlled by the defendants in Banco Popular and in the Baxter Credit Union in the state of Illinois. The illegal money obtained by the accused was used both to enrich themselves and to pay the mortgages of two residences located in Cabo Rojo and Humacao, maintains the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, in English) are in charge of the investigation, while Victor Acevedo Hernandez He is the prosecutor assigned to the case.