Ukraine prepares its troops and Russia stands firm in its demands

Ukraine announced on Wednesday a plan to mobilize its reservists and urged its citizens to leave Russia, as fears of an imminent invasion by Moscow grow after Vladimir Putin reiterated that he will not budge despite sanctions. Westerners.

These announcements are the latest chapter in the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which constitutes the worst geopolitical crisis in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

For weeks, Russia has deployed some 150,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine and on Monday recognized the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine: the self-proclaimed ‘republics’ of Donetsk and Lugansk. This fueled accusations that it is preparing a large-scale attack against the neighboring country.

Faced with the threat, Ukraine organized the mobilization of army reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and recommended that its citizens leave Russia quickly.

In addition, the Ukrainian security council asked Parliament to establish a state of emergency.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called for “arms” and guarantees on joining the European Union, also mentioned the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations with Moscow.

In Russia, Putin, despite the cascade of sanctions announced the day before by the Westerners, promised that he will not give in to his demands and affirmed “the interests and security” of his citizens “are not negotiable.”

The president spoke in a brief televised speech on Defender of the Fatherland Day in which he said, however, that he was “open to direct dialogue” with Western countries, but always demanding that Ukraine never be admitted to NATO.

The fear of a military escalation at the gates of the European Union (EU) has continued to grow since on Monday Putin recognized the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and the Russian Parliament later approved the agreements that frame this declaration and which are translated in various engagements with these pro-Russian Ukrainian rebels.

This text provides for the sending of a “peacekeeping” force to these territories that are part of Ukraine, which gives a green light for a possible military operation.

Although Putin has not given details about his plans, nor a date on the possible dispatch of troops, the path for a Russian intervention has already paved the legal way.

Barrage of sanctions

For US President Joe Biden, Putin’s latest decisions mean “the beginning of an invasion”, but he stated that “the worst can still be avoided”.

On Tuesday, Western countries approved sanctions after recognizing the independence of the separatists. The conflict between these groups and the Ukrainian authorities in the east of the country has lasted eight years and has left more than 14,000 dead.

The most forceful measure was the announcement that Germany decided to suspend the authorization of the gigantic Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to the European country.

The United States also reacted with a “first round” of sanctions that seek to prevent Moscow from obtaining Western funds to repay its debt. There were also announcements of financial lockdowns from the European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

These measures are mainly directed against Russian banks and some deputies. For now, they are cautious and lower sanctions than those announced in case of invasion.

This Wednesday the British Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, estimated “very likely” that Putin decides to invade Ukraine.

But the times in this crisis seem to be marked by Putin, who keeps the international community on edge by surrounding his intentions with mystery: to invade Ukraine, expand the area under the control of the separatists or negotiate a new status quo in the region.

On Tuesday, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, criticized Russia and stated that the principles of “the Charter of the United Nations are not an à la carte menu” and that the country must “apply them all”, referring to the crisis in Ukraine.

Lavrov responded by stating that the UN chief was bowing to “pressure from Westerners”.

“Afraid”

On the front line, fighting continued between the Ukrainian army and separatists.

“They started shooting harder,” Dmitri Maksimenko, a miner from the small town of Krasnogórivka, near the front, told AFP.

The man claimed to be “shocked” by the news that Russia recognized the independence of the separatists. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but honestly, I’m a little scared,” he admitted.

Lugansk separatists announced on Wednesday the death of a fighter, shot by a Ukrainian sniper, according to them. According to the rebels, a civilian was also killed in a bombardment.