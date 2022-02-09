Ukraine, the forgotten war of the Donbass: violations of the truce quintupled in one year. This is where the conflict can flare up

Five violations of the ceasefire only on Monday and one daily resurgence that scares. While diplomacies try to avoid an escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the war has actually been claiming victims for 8 years. It is the one that is fought every day in the southeastern region of Donbass, in the indifference of the international community. One fratricidal confrontation in the heart of Europe, just over two hours flight from the main capitals of the continent, which caused 14 thousand dead and that does not seem destined to diminish. The data of the OSCE, theOrganization for Security and Cooperation in Europeare worrying: in the last month of 2021 the attacks quintupled compared to December 2020. Not only that: if in the first quarter of last year the violations had been 8,700between April and June they counted 27 thousand and in the last three months of 2021 almost 37 thousand between artillery, mortars and tanks. The interventions of humanitarian organizations on the line of contact have returned to being fundamental as at the beginning of the war, when the regular army and pro-Russian separatists fought house to house, among the people, destroying homes, killing people, dividing families.

Kiev remember that in the last year and a half I am 72 Ukrainian soldiers died and more than 270 were injured. The count on the other front is more complex, due to the lack of official data, but it is probable that even among the separatists there are as many fallen. Since the start of the war, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports, at least 1,300 soldiers have been victims of explosions and almost 300 have been killed. There are those who call it a hybrid conflictwho considers it one guerricciola of the second floorbut for the families of the fallen, the tens of thousands of inhabitants on the front line and the million refugees it is a real catastrophe.

The OSCE monitoring mission has detected in these hours a increase of weapons throughout the area: 22 multiple rocket launchers And 10 howitzers have been identified in the region of Luganskwhich together with the Republic of Donetsk represents one of two separate entities from Ukraine. Two small states not recognized by anyone, not even by Russia which however, de facto, keeps them alive. Observers also counted 61 tanks And 6 anti-tank guns near Myrne and in the neighboring areas, still out of central control. The Ukrainian government reiterates Moscow’s interference in the Donbass question and the continuous dispatch not only of armaments but also of military personnel, as well as groups of volunteers. Putin, for his part, accused Kiev in these hours of having concentrated a grouping of 100-125 thousand men in the Donbass and the suspicion of Kremlin is that the armaments arrived in Ukraine from United States, Great Britain, Baltic countries And Poland they can serve not as a defense but to take back the Donbass.

The spark for one total war it could start from here, rather than from an invasion tout court of Ukraine. It is precisely for this reason that the European chancelleries insist on putting them back on the agenda Minsk agreementssigned for the first time in 2014, revised the following year but in reality never put into practice by either side, despite a further ceasefire ratified in 2020 by the so-called Normandy Quartet (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany). In Belarus it was decided to silence the weapons, the exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of foreign forces and all the heavy artillery, a new constitutional arrangement that would grant greater autonomy to the pro-Russian regions of Donbass and other measures promptly disregarded. The US secretary of state Antony Blinken confirmed in recent days that Ukraine is implementing the Minsk agreements and Russia is not. Moscow argues otherwise. The feeling is that neither side has really taken action to restore peace and that the “Forgotten war” in the heart of Europe it will last a long time.