Ukrainian crisis, America has no desire for a new war. Only one explanation remains

The vast majority of Americans are not only not following the escalation of tension between Washington and Moscow, they could not even pinpoint it where is Ukraine located on the globe. Let us reflect on this truth, we Europeans are at the forefront of this political quarrel that risks escalating into a conflict.

The absurdity of ‘Ukrainian question’ it has many facets. First, the agreements made shortly before the disintegration of the Soviet Union, agreements that referred to the reunification of Germany, established that the Born it would not have expanded into Eastern Europe. The corollary of this reassurance was the maintenance of the neutrality of Ukraine, a neighboring country between Russia and Europe, but also a country of passage of Russian gas pipelines that supply Europe.

For Europe then, in the middle of an energy crisis which threatens to make us relive the hard times of the 70s, this is the worst time to turn off the Russian energy taps. The situation in the United States is different, after having withdrawn from theAfghanistan leaving the country in the hands of terrorists, now they want to start a new war behind our house using NATO. Are we kidding? A nation that after 20 years has capitulated against the former army of the ‘beggars Taliban’ is now opening a new front in Europe? Against Russia? What are the chances of the United States, even with NATO forces, of defeating the Russian army if they have not managed to win the Taliban in Afghanistan in 20 years?

Read Also Crisis in Ukraine, the direct. Exchange of accusations between the US and Russia: “If they invade, they will pay for it”. “American hysteria has reached its apogee”

Before being dragged into yet another conflict by the new cold war, we Europeans should think about our security, our interests. When Biden was vice-president, the Americans supported the intervention in Libya, then when things were done they left, leaving in chaos a nation from which a stretch of sea separates us, which has become the cemetery of migrants who cannot reach our shores. When Assad used chemical weapons in Syria, President Obama did not fulfill his promise that he would intervene, and we all know what happened next. The terrorist attacks carried out by ISIS affiliates hit the old continent, the victims were Europeans. But the story does not end here. Kim Jong-un continues to test missiles and progress with its nuclear project. The White House is totally indifferent. Is this the superpower that moves NATO on the world stage? Shouldn’t we be a little scared?

How to interpret Biden’s foreign policy, head to head with Putin? Anyone who thinks that the climate of the Cold War is positive for its popularity, now very low, is wrong. America has no desire to start a new war. It is possible that all of this is a bluff? Sure, it could be, but to what end? What does Biden and the party controlling him gain? Even assuming that Putin decides to let Ukraine become part of NATO, this is not a victory to be wielded in the electoral campaign. Americans are more concerned about the inflation rateof the dear life that of the territorial domains of NATO, many do not even know what it is.

Read Also Energy, EU and US: “At work to avoid shock to gas supplies in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine”. And we study Tap empowerment

The only possible explanation remains, the one that is really scary. In this war of words and accusations, the reason for the clash has been lost. Certainly it cannot be the annexation of the Crimea, it’s been too many years to start a war. Not even the expansion of NATO to protect us from Russia justifies a war with Russia now. In any case, to justify a conflict there is a need for aggression, and this explains why we cry wolf when it is crouched beyond the borders, in Russian territory.

Modern politics is so imbued with media propaganda that the sense of measure, of reality has been lost. Instead of dampening the spirits, of finding an agreement, a pacification, our leaders threaten armed intervention against a historical enemy, basically NATO was created to protect the West against the Soviet Union. Biden, Johnson, Macron should re-read the pages of history on the construction of the Berlin Wall and the missile crisis in Cuba. Then the intelligence and skill of those who led the West avoided the nuclear confrontation, they were real leaders, politicians at the service of their citizens, not peacocks who just want to do the wheel.