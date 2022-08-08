Understanding the different symptoms of IBD

The more you learn about the disease and how to manage it, the more control you have over your life.

The symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases can vary depending on the inflammation and where it develops. Also, symptoms can be mild or severe. In some periods, the disease may be active, followed by periods of remission. All of this makes it an unpredictable condition that can be challenging.

Among the most frequent symptoms of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis Diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain and cramps, blood in the stool, decreased appetite, and unintentional weight loss are found.

Variability of IBD symptoms

Symptoms can vary from one person to another. Some go into remission and stay well for a long time, even years, while others have flare-ups more often, which can take a toll on the physical and emotional levels.

In addition to symptoms in the gastrointestinal tract, some people may experience other symptoms in other parts of the body (associated with Crohn’s Disease), such as red, sore and itchy eyes, mouth sores, pain and swelling in the joints, cysts, ulcerations or skin rashes, osteoporosis, kidney stones, hepatitis or cirrhosis, although less frequent.

These are known as extra-intestinal manifestations of Crohn’s disease, since they occur outside the digestive system and, sometimes, can be initial signs of said disease.

Furthermore, in the case of Crohn’s disease, the symptoms can also differ depending on which part of the gastrointestinal tract is affected. These are five types:

Crohn’s colitis (granulomatous): affects only the colon.

Gastroduodenal Crohn’s disease: Affects the stomach and duodenum (the first part of the small intestine).

Ileitis: affects the ileum.

Ileocolitis: This is the most common form of Crohn’s disease that affects the colon and ileum (the last section of the small intestine).

Jejunolitis: produces bumpy patches of inflammation in the jejunum (the upper half of the small intestine).

Dealing with IBDs

To begin with, you have to deal with your feelings, come to terms with IBD, even though receiving the diagnosis makes a very strong impression at first. Some people feel overwhelmed or pretend they don’t have the disease, while others, after being sick for a while, are relieved to know that these symptoms have a name. Accepting an illness is not easy, but trying can be useful, being aware that you have a medical condition and that you need to make some adjustments in life.

The more you learn about the disease and how to manage it, the more control you have over your life.

The decision to tell others is up to the patient, although it may be embarrassing at first, after others know it, it can be less stressful to manage the disease, especially if you have to run from the room to go to the bathroom. Making needs known can also make it easier for family and friends to provide support.

It is important to have a good relationship with health professionals, as this can help find the most appropriate treatment. Talking openly about symptoms and how the person is feeling can help medical staff understand needs, questions, or concerns.

Similarly, it can be helpful to make a list of questions to ask at the next visit, take notes during the visit about the doctors’ opinion, or ask someone nearby to accompany you.

