Unieuro cuts VAT on thousands of products, only today 18 November 2021

While Mediaworld’s Black Friday continues, today is the last day of Unieuro’s Manà Manà Black Friday, which in the meantime has launched a timed super promotion. Just for today, November 18, 2021, the distribution chain cuts VAT on thousands of products.

Most of the promotions concern household appliances and products for the home, such as washing machines, coffee machines, irons and more, but there is no shortage of electronic devices of interest to us.

In this case, we point out a double promotion on two Philips TVs. The Philips 5500 43PFS5505 43-inch is available at 272.92 Euro, 36% less than the 429 Euro list price, while the 32-inch 6600 32PH6605 is offered at 233.92 Euro, with a saving of 29% if you take into account that the price list costs 329 , 90 Euro. The 55-inch LG 55UP78006LB instead goes up to 530.32 euros, with a saving of 37%, while the 43-inch Samsung UE43TU7090U is available for 335.32 euros.

As for smartphones and tablets, however, the Oppo Find X3 Lite is offered at 257.32 euros, 48% less than the 499.99 euros imposed by the manufacturer. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE instead it is available at 506.92 euros.

Also present among the discounts is the Rowenta Explorer RR7427 robot vacuum cleaner of the 60 Series, at 272.92 Euros, compared to the 449 Euros in the list.

The complete list of discounts valid only today 18 November 2021 can be consulted through this address.