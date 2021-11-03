US elections, in Virginia slap in Biden: the new governor is republican

In Virginia, Biden’s candidate loses – Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who until three months ago was considered the big favorite, was defeated in the Virginia elections. The Biden effect seems so vanished in this American state that the incumbent president had snatched from Donald Trump during the last presidential elections. Glenn Youngkin, who scored about 3 points more than his opponent, had the support of traditionally conservative rural areas, and also performed well in the democratic strongholds in the North. “Together we will change the trajectory of this Commonwealth, and friends, we will begin this transformation on the first day,” said Youngkin, proclaiming the victory. “There is no time to waste. Our children can’t wait. We work in real time, not with government times.”

A black mayor (and former cop) for New York – The victory of Democratic candidate Eric Adams in the race for the seat of mayor of New York is now certain. The former police captain, who succeeds Bill De Blasio, will be the second black mayor in the history of the American metropolis par excellence. Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa defeated. For Adams, the first challenges as mayor, writes the Wall Street Journal, will be that of a worrying return of violence in the city and the economic recovery after the crisis of the pandemic.

For the first time in Boston Mayor is an Asian – Michelle Wu is the new mayor of Boston, the first woman and first Asian to hold this position in the history of the city. Wu, who is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, defeated Annissa Essaibi George, who has already granted victory to the Democratic candidate. “From every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to face this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for all, which does not reject people but welcomes whoever calls this city home,” Wu told a crowd of supporters. . Wu grew up in Chicago and attended Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where she was a student of then Professor Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator whom Wu calls one of her personal heroes and one of her greatest supporters. She was only 28 when she was elected to the Boston City Council in 2013, eventually serving as prime minister.

Pittsburgh elects first African American mayor – Pittsburgh elects Democrat Ed Gainey to lead the city. Gainey is the first African American to be elected mayor of Pittsburgh and ran after protests over George Floyd’s death. Gainey beat Republican Tory Moreno and is preparing to replace Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto.