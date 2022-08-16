Vanessa Hudgens’ new bangs are very Gabriella Montez

Vanessa Hudgens rose to world fame from Hollywood in 2006. And all thanks to her role as the iconic Gabriella Montez in the (equally iconic) franchise of ‘High School Music’. Is anyone else having flashbacks to the glitter eyeshadows and lip glosses we were wearing back then? We’re all in this together, right?

Now, Vanessa has momentarily transported us back to that time with her latest Instagram post. ‘How can that be?’ you ask. Well friends of hers, in her photo (where she’s also wearing a neon pink bikini, no less), Vanessa is sporting a hairstyle we haven’t seen on her in years. And that’s the classic ‘Y2K’ side bangs.

Scroll to the second image to see what we are referring to:

It may not be Thursday yet, but this is a full-fledged ‘TBT’. I mean, doesn’t it take you right back to 2006? I’m thinking of the first HSM movie, specifically Gabriella during the scene where he sings ‘Breaking Free’ with Troy:

Also, it’s not just her that brings back this hair style. Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish have also jumped on the side-swept bandwagon, so it looks like this new hairstyle will be trending…again.

This, together with the speculation that has arisen about the alleged meeting of Troy and Gabriella, makes us think that a new version of the films in 2022 may be a reality. Please, just say it is, Vanessa.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but now I feel the urgent need to reinstall my ‘messenger’ and rescue the pink wallpaper I used to have on MySpace. Who’s with me?