Vanessa Hudgens splurges style in outfits with Versace miniskirt

The mini skirt It is a short skirt that reaches above the knee and became a sensation after it was created by the British designer Mary Quant back in the 60s. The garment became popular after appearing in Vogue magazine and since then, it has kept as one of the favorite pieces in the women’s wardrobe.

Dressing in all the most feminine style a couple of outfits with a miniskirt, Vanessa Hudgens she splurges all the glamor in two outfits from the fashion and haute couture brand, Versace, looking very beautiful with a sophisticated yet flirtatious halo.

You can read:Vanessa Hudgens exemplifies the transition from summer to fall in a brown minidress

He was also an assistant at the presentation of the new Versace collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, where great designers and brands present their designs for the coming seasons. September is precisely the important moment in the world of haute couture and just like in Milan, there are also fashion weeks in New York or Paris, for example.

Personalities such as Lily James, Normani, Camila Morrone or Nicky Hilton were also present at the event, who attended to support her sister Paris Hilton, who participated parading on the catwalk, marked by dresses adorned with veils, such as wedding dresses, very chic and modern, with an avant-garde versatility, far from the most classic designs of this type.

chic shine

In a first outfit, Vanessa Hudgens wears a black and white mini skirt (black background and white letters that spell the name of the fashion house), very much in the style even of the fashion of the nineties. Accompany with a crop top very flirtatious and jovial in platinum and shiny fabric, with a draped neckline.

It is, in effect, an image as if taken from the latest fashion, but so in trend today because it is back and big. This nostalgic style is made more noticeable in its arrangement, hair gathered in a high ponytail, with a side parting. Cross-shaped earrings and makeup in shades of pink with red lips.

preppy formal

The fashion of tweed will never go out of season. It is a fabric with texture in very particular patterns, such as paintings. classic dress for the preppy stylethe so-called ‘collegiate style’ with its flirtatious and chic twist, in this case Vanessa Hudgens’ outfit is a jacket and skirt set.

An oversize jacket with shoulder pads, in the style of the eightiescombines with the same shiny silver crop top as before, and also, as with the other outfit, very high platform shoes with ankle straps, ad hoc with the trendy footwear of the moment.