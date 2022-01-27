Varese archers at the regional championships. The Tre Torri Cardano shines





In view of the Rimini Italian Championships, scheduled in a monththe approach march by the Tre Torri Archers of Cardano al Campo who have distinguished themselves to the sound of recent results Regional Championships indoor competitions held between Gerenzano and Dello in two different race weekends.

An important testing ground, not only for the fact that we belong to the Regionals but also because Lombardy counts on its own one fifth of those registered in Italy, offering significant competition both in terms of numbers and quality at each appointment. Consequently, in addition to the results of the Tre Torri, those captured by the CAM Gallarate and give it Castiglione Olona archers.

Two absolute titles ended up on the Cardanese showcase: Anna Puricelli won gold in the individual compound feminine and has also made an important contribution to team title together with Elena Crespi and Francesca Vailati Facchini. I am instead six class successes in the various specialties: Corini among the female recurve students, Crespi and Puricelli in the individual master and senior compound, Cantù, Colombo and Moltrasio in the female senior team recurve and Corini, Cavalieri and De Luca among the students, Uggeri, Barigozzi and Vicini in the male senior compound in teams). To these are added four silvers and three bronzes as well as a series of placings.

Tre Torri is not the only company from Varese capable of filling its own medal table. There Company of Archers Monica won the absolute title and the senior one with Elisa Coerezza in the recurve arc in which the Gallarate team also won a team silver and a bronze medal. A team bronze also from the compound in a trio that included London Olympian Michele Frangilli.

The performance of the Emanuele Bongrani of the Castiglione Olona Archers in the compound. The spearhead of the Castiglionese team has in fact won the absolute regional title and the senior class title male. So he contributed to the absolute bronze of the team also made up of Antonio Pompeo and Luciano Ravazzani.

Finally, before the absolute in Rimini, there will be another appointment in our province: in the coming weekend (29-30 January) the gym in via della Prava 16 in Cardano al Campo will host the “1st Challenge Tre Torri”.



