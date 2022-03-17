Very determined! Scarlett Johansson would not have dated her husband Colin Jost in high school

UNITED STATES-. Scarlett Johanssonwho recently became a mother to her second 7-month-old son Cosmo, had an important confession to make on the show. The Drew Barrymore Show. The interpreter of Black Widow revealed that she had met Colin Joshthe star of Saturday Night Live, her husband and father of her son, in high school, probably would never have dated him.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Showthe host drew Barrymore showed to johansson a photo from her husband’s high school yearbook, asking him, “Would ScarJo from high school like a Colin from high school?” The actress did not take long to respond and she said very determined between laughs: “Umm, I don’t think so, no”.

“Personally, my brother had the same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can’t. There is no way. I mean, who decided that cut was like something fancy? Which hairdresser said, ‘I’ll try this’?” johansson about the strange haircut that her now husband Colin Josh was wearing at the time. Barrymore could not help but contain the laughter and agree with the actress.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost started dating in 2017

johansson He also talked about meeting Jost multiple times on set Saturday night Live before the pair finally got together in 2017. “Just the timing was good. When we met, the timing was right. He’s a very, I think, cute guy, but the other times I was there, I was in a relationship and I wasn’t looking. This time, it was the right time. It looked different because it was available,” said the actress.

“I’ve definitely been in relationships where the timing wasn’t right, and I also think you have to recognize when he’s not the right person, but sometimes he’s a good person, but the timing isn’t right, and it’s important to be open to that too,” he reflected. johansson. She was previously the actress and was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares her first daughter.



