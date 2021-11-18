Victoria Beckham, her favorite face cream costs less than € 10

Winter is approaching and temperatures begin to drop abruptly, hence the first problems of dry, red and chapped skin, especially for those with naturally sensitive and reactive skin. We would do well to copy Victoria Beckham, 47 years old, who, as he reports Elle.fr, during the coldest season of the year apply the Weleda Skin Food bio face cream. With a full-bodied texture and a pleasantly herbaceous scent, this multitasking product signed by the historic Swiss brand Weleda (founded in 1921) ensures intensive nourishment, earning the place of skin savior autumn-winter. Ah, and there is great news: Victoria Beckham’s favorite face cream costs less than 10 euros! Who would have thought it, given the immense wealth of David Beckham’s wife, known for her being (quite) spoiled and hyper selective, especially as regards cosmetic choices?

Skin Food, Super Nourishing Cream, Dry, rough and chapped skin

Victoria Beckham’s favorite face cream under the magnifying glass

Victoria Beckham is not the only star to have praised Skin Food: from Rihanna to Adele, without forgetting Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra and Julia Roberts, there are many showbiz divas who have fallen in love with the virtues of beauty and well-being of the product multitasking by Weleda. Let’s start by saying that the Skin Food formula boasts the80% of high quality and certified organic vegetable ingredients. With pansy extract, with soothing and anti-inflammatory properties; chamomile extract, with a calming and anti-inflammatory action; calendula flower extract, healing and antiseptic, the cream in question is a calming and nourishing wonder, particularly appreciated in the presence of dry and very dry skin. Applying it repairs chapped, irritated, sensitive skin, protecting it for a long time from external aggressions (see the cold air of the season). The silky skin effect, very soft to the touch, is noticeable from the first use. The beauty is that it can be used in generous quantities on the face and body, insisting on the driest and most sensitive areas. Thanks Victoria Beckham for the perfect beauty inspiration waiting for winter.

