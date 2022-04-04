VIDEO: After selling food to survive, Televisa actress shows off her new residence

Mexico City.- Now that the productions have resumed recordings on television, the actress Isfel Violet shared that he plans to continue with his acting projects after the good reception of his business from burgers born in the pandemic.

the actress of Televisa also noted that the contingency for Covid-19 led people to reinvent themselves to solve their economic problems and she was an example of this, for which she thanked those who supported her.

After the success of their hamburgers, Violeta’s son, Omar Isfel shared a video in social networks, where he showed how was the moving process that they carried out as a family to leave their old house and move to an exclusive subdivision.

the artist of Dare to dream, A lucky family and Because love rules He was seen as a normal person when making his move with his son, because after a lot of work they now have a new house in Pachuca, gentleman.

All changes are good; We want to thank God and life because he is giving us the opportunity to start a new adventure, “said the famous.

According to some Internet users, the famous woman lived in a social interest house, so this new home would represent a great achievement and change for her, since her new house has much more space than the previous one.

Although the clip does not mention when the move was made, everything could indicate that it was around 2 years ago, since in his highlights he can already be seen in the subdivision for just over 100 weeks.

What’s up friends? how are they? lately I have had many changes in my life and I share this video that was from a while ago when we moved to Pachuca, it was a very fun move. Enjoy the video,” Omar Isfel wrote on his YouTube channel.

Source: TV Notes