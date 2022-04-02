VIDEO: Carmen Villalobos does the “Anitta Challenge” and says that twerk is not her thing

the dance of Anitta has become quite a challenge for those who seek to emulate it, and on this occasion one of its victims was the actress carmen villaloboswho despite being at a great moment in his career after the great success represented by the Telemundo production “Café con aroma de mujer”, which is in the Top 10 of the most watched on Netflix, risked more than treat this dance the same.

This time Villalobos decided it was time to try something new.and it is that the famous actress does not stop opening the doors in the world of the small screen, because on this occasion she was called to carry out a new project that is called “Until silver separates us”, despite After that, he took some time to try his luck at dance.

Taking advantage of his popularity, the star has joined one of the most viral challenges of the moment, It is the renowned “Anitta Challenge” with the song “Envolver”. This challenge is done with the Brazilian song that has become quite popular, mainly on TikTok and Villalobos did not hesitate to do it.

The Colombian showed her best and most sensual steps through a video posted on her TikTok account, which consists of twerking and moving her hips almost on the floor.

While moving your hips to the rhythm of the song, you must lower yourself to the floor accompanied by a jump in which you must place your hands on the ground.

“I was left without a waist. I had already told them that twerk is not my thing”indicated the star.

What’s more, On this occasion, the protagonist of “Without breasts there is no paradise” chose to choose the comic version in which, being on the floor, it sounds like the hip supposedly thunders and a scream is heard.

Anitta’s challenge has become a success on networks, so it is not surprising that the song is one of the most listened to on Spotify globally, which is why many stars like Carmen Villalobos have joined the challenge.

