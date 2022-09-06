Vinicius Jr. is officially a Spanish citizen — Foot11.com

Vinicius Jr is Spanish! Real made the news official on Monday. By obtaining dual nationality, the number 20 of Real Madrid will allow the Merengues to recruit another player from outside the community. More

Vinicius is Spanish!

This Monday, September 5, Real Madrid formalized the obtaining of Spanish nationality for Vinicius Jr. In its press release, Real Madrid announces that the Brazilian winger now has dual nationality. Indeed, the strong man of Casa Blanca was sworn in on Friday before the Spanish constitution. This is not a surprise since in Spain, Ibero-American players (from Latin America where Spanish and Portuguese are the official languages) can claim Spanish nationality after two years of residence. Which is the case of the attacker since he arrived 4 years ago.

Vinicius Jr. delivering Real Madrid in the 2021/2022 Champions League final (iconsport)

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior took the oath to the Spanish Constitution last Friday, September 2, so from that moment he also has Spanish nationality.”

Having become Spanish, the Merengues winger will however not be eligible to play with La Roja. Indeed, the player is already a Brazilian international and cannot change national team at this stage of his career.

Real was waiting for this!

Having arrived in 2018, Vinicius Jr’s dual nationality was expected in Madrid. The fact that he has become a Spaniard is doing Florentino Perez’s club a favor. Indeed, obtaining Spanish nationality frees up a place as an extra-community player in the Merengues squad. In La Liga, the regulations stipulate that only 3 non-EU players can be under contract with a club. Thus, Real Madrid filled these three places thanks to Vincius Jr, Rodrygo and Militao.

As a reminder, Real Madrid had to give up some players during this summer transfer window for this reason. This is the case of Gabriel Jesus who finally went to the Gunners this summer. From now on, Real Madrid will therefore have the right to recruit an additional non-EU player.