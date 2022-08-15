Viola Davis joins The Hunger Games

Chicago, United States.-The actress Viola Davis is ready to join another fantastic franchise: she will act as the creator of the violent jousting in the prequel of the saga The Hunger Games.

According to the Deadline portal, the Oscar winner will act in a special role in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesplanned for theatrical release on November 17, 2023.

The new film in the Lionsgate franchise is based on the 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s adventures in The Hunger Games.

“The story of prequel centers on 18-year-old Snow, who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem.”

In the film, Snow (played as an adult in the franchise by Donald Sutherland) is chosen to be a mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen by lottery to fight to the death.

Viola Davis will give life to a great antagonist

Viola Davis will play Volumnia Gaul, the mastermind behind diabolical teenage deathmatches. Tom Blyth will be the young Coriolanus Snow; Rachel Zegler the Lucy Gray Baird tribute; Hunter Schafer will play Tigris, Snow’s cousin and confidant, and Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom.

“The Hunger Games films have always been noted for their exceptional cast, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition with Viola Davis as Volumnia Gaul. Her formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,” said Nathan. Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“Dr. Gaul is as cruel as she is creative and as fearsome as she is formidable. Snow’s knowledge as a political operator is developed in large part from his experiences with her as the most important figure in the games,” he said in a press release. filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who will direct the prequel; he led the last three films in the saga.

Nina Jacobson and her partner Brad Simpson will be the producers of this new installment, which has the full support of the writer Suzanne Collins, author of the books of The Hunger Games.

“From the beginning, Viola Davis It has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the intelligence and emotion she brings to each role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man she will become,” Jacobson acknowledged.