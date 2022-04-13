Viola Davis shares that she underwent a hysterectomy

Viola Davis has opened up about her hysterectomy. (Image: ABC/Getty Images)

in meeting with New York TimesY Viola Davis first opened up about a hysterectomy.

The I do not see The actress has shared that she suffers from uterine fibroids, a noncancerous growth of the uterus that can cause heavy bleeding, infertility, and in some cases, miscarriage. three times as many black women as white women to have uterine fibroids.

But there were several medical procedures that led to Davis’ hysterectomy.

Following the success of the 1996 stage play seven guitars and the additional opportunities it afforded him, Davis was able to pay for the surgery to remove the fibroids. This operation gave him a small chance to conceive naturally, something he desperately wanted when he was in his early thirties.

She remembered that seeing children outside made her want her own, but at that point in her life she only had two failed relationships.

take someone’s advice you spend in the sun Davis says she prayed to meet a man she could start a family with.

“Oh my gosh, you haven’t heard from me in a long time. I know you are surprised. My name is Viola Davis » began his request, which included that the man was black, out of the country and with his children. A few weeks later, she met actor Julius Tenon and the two have been married for almost 20 years.

Unfortunately, Davis’s reproductive problems didn’t end there. She then underwent a myomectomy, an operation to remove an additional 33 fibroids and leave her uterus intact.

Davis has a family history of reproductive health problems; Two of her older sisters nearly bled to death after childbirth and then had to have hysterectomies. The second most frequently performed surgical procedure. For women of childbearing age.

Davis later also had a hysterectomy during fallopian tube surgery, telling the doctor, “If I wake up and my uterus is still here, I’m going to kick your ass,” she recalls.

Davis and Tenon adopted a daughter, Genesis, in 2011.

She says the decision was inspired by actress Lauren Toussaint, who decided to adopt because she wanted to be remembered as more than just a “normal series.”

