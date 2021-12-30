Volkswagen ID. Buzz will arrive earlier than expected: here is the new teaser
Volkswagen ID. Buzz will arrivenext year, and not in 2023 as previously predicted. The Wolfsburg house communicates this with a tweet, accompanied by a video that shows something more than expected electric minivan, while still hidden by the classic pre-series camouflage. “2022 is almost upon us” reads in the tweet, which suggests that ID. Buzz may be unveiled early in the year.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz arrives in 2022
According to previous VW announcements, the minivan will feature an a four-wheel drive with a total power of 369 CV combined with a 111 kWh able to guarantee over 400 km of autonomy; the less expensive version, on the other hand, will be configured with rear-wheel drive, up to 268 hp and a smaller 83 kWh battery for a range closer to 300 km.
This is the modern reinterpretation of the historic Volkswagen T2 minivan, obviously with the transition to electric propulsion. A few weeks ago, Volkswagen showed the final prototype.
