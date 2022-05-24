Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Tuesday, May 24

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Mars, your ruling planet, enters your sign today. He himself exalts romanticism and passion in you. Do not forget that for these same reasons you have committed crazy things that have cost you dearly in the sentimental aspect. It is necessary to keep yourself in control so that you do not fall into excesses. Lucky numbers: 15, 23, 5.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Don’t be generous now, wanting to pay everyone when you’re in a good mood. Do not put your checkbook or your savings at stake as it could be expensive. Take care of your privacy. Let nothing and no one invade that secret side of you that you keep like a treasure. Demand that they respect you. Lucky numbers: 3,11, 24.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The pleasure of giving, of helping your neighbor is exalted. Your emotions will be on the surface. Control that exaggerated sensitivity since everything that goes to extremes is harmful. You have to locate yourself in your center and be very sure of how far you want to go. Be very careful in everything. Lucky numbers: 5, 20, 1.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Emphasize on taking care of your health. Keep a close eye on any pain problems or symptoms in the stomach area. Avoid eating more sweets or treats than your body needs. Also control your character, as it will be somewhat explosive under the energy of Mars. Lucky numbers: 27, 6, 32.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Mars pours its energy into anything related to money or finances. If you organize yourself and take responsibility, you will surely win. Eliminate everything that intoxicates you, what does not suit you, what destroys you. A miracle will happen in your life and will change the course of it. Lucky numbers: 4, 17, 32.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Cultivate your soul and you will feed your intellect. Mars awakens creativity in you. You will create a new Universe. Those who envy you may increase, but God and the Angels save you from all intrigue and all malevolence. In the love sector, dare to do everything since you have the upper hand. Lucky numbers: 9, 26, 42.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

What you hide is exalted, what you do not want to express to that person you like so much. Mars awakens your passions and you give free rein to your imagination. It is time to answer those questions that you ask yourself daily and that you do not give an answer to. He searches within you, he speaks with your heart. Lucky numbers: 9, 22, 17.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Mars takes you out of old dogmas and fanaticisms that kept you paralyzed and enslaved. Your rules and commandments now come from your own heart. No one will be able to dominate or manipulate you at will since you will feel aggressive to defend what is yours until the end. Lucky numbers: 9, 26, 42.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Mars puts action in your life. Divide your time better so that you have moments to rest. Do not be in the position of wanting to please everyone now or you will end up physically and mentally exhausted. Please yourself first, even if this sounds selfish to you. Lucky numbers: 10, 14, 17.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Mars exalts your environment. You will have a great time having fun with those who share your same interests. You are at your best to organize events, meetings or parties. The warmth, the affection of those you love will not be lacking and you will enjoy good company. Lucky numbers: 29, 12, 5.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Mars injects you with energy. It’s time to go out, have fun and change the environment. Your health may be affected, but you will recover with more strength and energy than before. When it comes to your work or profession, there is no challenge that you cannot overcome, nor is there an obstacle that prevents you from progressing. Lucky numbers: 6, 21, 30.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The energy of Mars drives you to make drastic decisions in the management of your life. You will dare to venture into new terrain for you and you will reign in the world of art, music and literature. Traumas and insecurities will be eliminated or overcome by you without the help of anyone. Lucky numbers: 21, 3, 39.