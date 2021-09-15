“We all loved him at SNL”

One of the historical faces of Saturday Night Live, Norm Macdonald, died yesterday at the age of 61 after a long battle with cancer. The spread of the tragic news was accompanied by the arrival of numerous and touching posts of condolence, some of which were sent by long-time friends and colleagues. Among these also Adam Sandler.

The official news of Norm Macdonald’s death was the producer and longtime friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who wrote in the release: “He was very proud of his play. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect how the public or loved ones viewed him. Norm was pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should surprise someone, it should never go along’. Certainly he has never indulged. We will miss him terribly“.

Among the many colleagues who addressed Macdonald with a message, there was also Adam Sandler, his partner and friend from the days of Saturday Night Live, where both were the leading faces of those years in the famous American comedy program: “We all loved Norm. I have had some of the biggest laughs of my life with him. He was the most original, fun and almost fearless man we knew. An incredible father. A great friend. A legend. I love you friend“.

In addition to being colleagues on Saturday Night Live, Macdonald and Sandler have appeared together in numerous films such as Billy Madison and the most recent Grown-up weekend And Jack and Jill. In the dubbing, Macdonald has worked on all the films in the Doctor Dolittle saga and was in the vocal cast of Klaus – Secrets of Christmas.

After leaving Saturday Night Live in 1998, Macdonald starred in his own comedy series, The Norm Show, from 1999 to 2001.

Speaking of Sandler, we refer you to the Hubie Halloween review, while we will soon see Adam Sandler in the sports movie Hustle by Netflix.