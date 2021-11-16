Business

we expect an ascent. How to trade with Turbo Certificates

Zach Shipman
The peak recorded last October 6 at 6,593 dollars per million BTU (British Termal Unit), represented the end of the bullish phase that between April and October allowed the future on Natural Gas with December delivery of record an increase of more than 120 percentage points.



Natural gas futures, daily chart. Source: Bloomberg

The maximum close to 6.6 dollars triggered a marked volatility on the prices of this commodity, which in the last two months has moved within the range 5.5-6.2 euros.

In the last few sessions, the bearish breakout of this channel and the 50-day moving average (MM50) produced the test of the MM100, which it would seem able to curb the bearish ambitions of the prices.

Operating strategies on natural gas

Operationally, bullish strategies could be evaluated at $ 4.85 per million BTU. The stop loss would be identifiable at $ 4.4, while the main target is to be set at $ 5.2. The final target would therefore be located at $ 5.35 per million BTU.

For this strategy, the Turbo Long certificate by BNP Paribas with ISIN NLBNPIT14OH0 and leverage 8,96.

WARNING

This publication has been prepared by Money.it srl a socio unico (the Publisher), with registered office in Via di Vigna Fabbri, 5, 00179, Rome, in complete autonomy and therefore exclusively reflects the opinions and evaluations of the Publisher. . The information and opinions contained in this publication have been obtained or extracted from sources deemed reliable by the Publisher; however, the Publisher makes no representations or warranties as to their accuracy, adequacy or completeness. BNP Paribas and the companies of the BNP Paribas group do not accept any liability for its content. Scenarios, calculation assumptions, past data and performance, estimated prices, examples of potential revenues or valuations are for illustrative / informational purposes only, with no guarantee that such scenarios or potential revenues will occur or be achieved. In any case, the Publisher is not responsible for any loss or damage, direct or indirect, which may derive from the use of the contents of this publication.

For information on Money.it srl a socio unico, as the producer of the recommendations, on the presentation of the recommendations and on the positions and conflicts of interest of the producer, please click on this link.

