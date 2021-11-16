we expect an ascent. How to trade with Turbo Certificates

The peak recorded last October 6 at 6,593 dollars per million BTU (British Termal Unit), represented the end of the bullish phase that between April and October allowed the future on Natural Gas with December delivery of record an increase of more than 120 percentage points.







Natural gas futures, daily chart. Source: Bloomberg

The maximum close to 6.6 dollars triggered a marked volatility on the prices of this commodity, which in the last two months has moved within the range 5.5-6.2 euros.

In the last few sessions, the bearish breakout of this channel and the 50-day moving average (MM50) produced the test of the MM100, which it would seem able to curb the bearish ambitions of the prices.

Operating strategies on natural gas

Operationally, bullish strategies could be evaluated at $ 4.85 per million BTU. The stop loss would be identifiable at $ 4.4, while the main target is to be set at $ 5.2. The final target would therefore be located at $ 5.35 per million BTU.

For this strategy, the Turbo Long certificate by BNP Paribas with ISIN NLBNPIT14OH0 and leverage 8,96.