What Demi Lovato Really Thinks About Childhood Fame, Depression and Sobriety

Demi Lovato (who uses the pronouns she/she and they/them) has always been open about her life, and she hopes her stories can help others through similar circumstances. In an interview for September 22 SPIN On the cover of the magazine, the actor and singer declares: “I am just a very open book. When I learned there was nothing wrong with being vulnerable, I started sharing my story with people, and it started helping people, and then I was like, “Oh, I going to keep sharing and sharing because it will help someone.’ Sometimes that doesn’t help people. Sometimes it gives too much information about my life.

Lovato has been a recognizable face since she was 16 when she arrived on the scene via the Disney Channel movie camp rock and made her entertainment debut even earlier than that when she was cast Barney and his friends in 10 years. But becoming a child star is something she doesn’t wish on anyone.

“I will always consider child stardom, which I went through, as something traumatic for me,” she said. SPIN. “No child should ever be in the limelight. It’s too much pressure. There is an absence of childhood that you never know. It makes things confusing because you develop issues from that experience, whether it’s addiction or trust issues or financial stress. It follows you into adulthood. Lovato isn’t the first former child star to express that sentiment; more recently, former Nickelodeon actors Jennette McCurdy and Josh Peck shared their own negative experiences with child stardom.

Lovato and the Jonas Brothers in 2008 at the European premiere of CampRock. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even before he became a household name thanks to his starring roles in Disney’s camp rock, Sonny with a chance, and Princess Protection Program, Lovato said she competed in pageants from the age of seven. In his YouTube documentary dance with the devil, she shared how much these competitions affected her self-image. “My self-esteem has been completely damaged by these beauty contests,” she said in the first episode. “I remember making a pact with myself saying, ‘If I don’t win this contest, I’ll never eat again. « »

Lovato’s early struggles manifested in substance use later in life. She made headlines during the press tour for her latest album Dance with the devil… the art of starting over when she declared herself “California sober,” meaning she still allowed herself moderate weed consumption and drank alcohol in moderation. This balance drew many critics (including Elton John, who has been sober for 32 years) and Lovato soon realized she had to bank on sobriety. “I’ve always been an all-or-nothing person,” she said. “I had ups and downs with sobriety. But sober is the only way for me to be.

Lovato just turned 30 and shared that she hopes it will be a “new chapter in her life” and that the decade will bring her a family. But it’s also a milestone birthday that she wasn’t sure she’d ever see. “It’s something I thought was impossible to do,” she said of her 30s. “Even in the sobriety episodes, my depression was so bad that I didn’t think I would get here today. But I’m here.