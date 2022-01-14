What is self-surveillance for close contacts of a Covid positive and how it works

How does theself-monitoring for the close contacts of people who have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2? As is known, the decree-law of 30 December 2021, n. 299 introduced new quarantine rules for these subjects, distinguishing between vaccinated or cured for less than 120 days or booster vaccinated And vaccinated or cured for more than 120 days. In addition, of course, compared to the not vaccinated for which in reality nothing changes. Let’s see how it works.

Ffp2 for 10 days and swab only with symptoms, but you can get out

The first, that is, those who have recently taken the booster or the second dose, as well as those who recovered within four months, they no longer have to quarantine as we know it. That is, they must not be isolated in the house. However, they must self-monitor. What does it mean? It means being able to go out and continue your activities, always with the utmost caution. For example, if symptoms attributable to Covid occur, of any kind, these people must undergo a test. If it is positive, the rules for isolation naturally take effect. If it is negative, they must still repeat a test on the fifth day after the last contact, provided that the first test had not already been carried out within that window. If no symptoms emerge, nothing else needs to be done always wear the ffp2 mask in all contexts, even indoors with cohabitants or people who frequent regularly, for 10 days from high-risk contact.

This mechanism also applies to cohabitants of a Covid positive, as long as they have received the booster or the second dose or recovery for less than 120 days. Self-surveillance and non-quarantine. Again, it’s worth repeating: ffp2 mask everywhere for 10 days and testing at the onset of a minimal symptom. If symptoms do not come, there is no testing requirement and self-monitoring ends after five days.

For those who have been vaccinated for over 4 months, 5 days of isolation are needed, for those who have not been vaccinated 10. And always the swab at the end

If you have been vaccinated or recovered for the longest time, i.e. more than four months, the quarantine lasts five days with the obligation of a negative swab (rapid or molecular) at the end of the period. You cannot leave the house. Finally, if you are not vaccinated (or stopped at the first dose or received the second for less than two weeks), the quarantine remains as it was previously: isolate for 10 days and carry out a negative molecular or antigen test at the end to get out of isolation.

