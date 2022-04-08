What is the best One Piece game?

one piece This 2022 marks a whopping 25 years since its first chapter was published in the pages of the Japanese magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump, a quarter of a century that has served to become one of the most successful and important manga and anime series of all time. And it is not for less, well Eiichiro Oda’s work has not stopped giving us exciting combats, great twists, charismatic characters, a lot of humor, peak moments and a well-constructed and exciting world throughout its more than 1,000 chapters. Moreover, he is currently experiencing one of his best story arcs, so his popularity seems far from over.

As is often the case in this type of successful product, the series has a long tradition in the world of video games and there have been many attempts to adapt the adventures of Luffy and his pirate crew to all kinds of games. consoles, as evidenced by the recent announcement of One Piece Odysseyan ambitious project with which Bandai Namco intends to offer us a great JRPG with turn-based combat that tells us a completely original story written by Oda himself.

To celebrate, today Vandal we bring you a list in which we select those that we believe are the 10 best games starring the Mugiwara. And without further ado, we weigh anchor, unfurl sail and set sail!

10. One Piece: Pirate Warriors

Launching: 2012

2012 Platforms: PS3

As irises looking along this top, the saga Pirate Warriors is very present among the best games of one piecesince Omega Force hit the key when adapting the manga battles to the formula musou, offering us the possibility of facing authentic armies of enemies while we control our favorite characters. However, its first installment was somewhat disappointing, since they tried to make a more adventurous game, linear and with smaller scenarios that on top of that suffered from having a very scarce squad and too many QTEs, falling far short of what was expected of it. Even so, enjoyable for the fidelity with which it covers the history of the anime up to Marineford.

9. One Piece: Unlimited Adventure

Launching: 2007

2007 Platforms: Wii

One Piece Unlimited Adventure It was a very interesting title for Wii with which Ganbarion tried to take the video games of the series to a new level by offering us a great adventure that immersed us in a relatively large world that we could explore freely while controlling the protagonists of the series. Despite how well differentiated its characters were, its beautiful graphics and the amount of content it hides, the title ended up being weighed down by a very boring development full of messenger missions and search for objects that passed without any kind of emotion. and with excruciating slowness. A merely entertaining product and little more.

8. One Piece: Burning Blood

Launching: 2016

2016 Platforms: PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, PC

One Piece: Burning Blood it is probably one of the most spectacular games ever made in the series. A fighting title in three-dimensional arenas through which we can move freely that put a lot of emphasis on recreating its more than 40 playable characters in great detail, as well as their most characteristic techniques and abilities. Unfortunately, beyond the pyrotechnics and how faithful it was visually to Oda’s work, purely playable it was a very basic and simple game that soon stalled after a few games that also suffered from a somewhat slow pace in the game. confrontations and a selection of limited and improvable modes.

7. One Piece: Giant Battle! two

Launching: 2011

2011 Platforms: nintendo ds

One Piece: Giant Battle! two is a fighting game for Nintendo DS that never made it out of Japan, which was a real shame considering it wasn’t bad at all. Maintaining a fighting style similar to that seen in Super Smash Bros. (2D combat for up to four players with platforms and stages with their own mechanics), the title was the first in the series that allowed us to control the Mugiwara after the temporary jump. What happened after the Battle of Marineford? With a very simple but fun gameplay, beautiful pixel art graphics and a huge amount of content (more than 40 characters and a very interesting selection of modes), it ended up being a very competent product capable of satisfying the majority of fans. of Luffy and company.

6. One Piece: Grand Adventure

Launching: 2006

2006 Platforms: PS2, GameCube

One Piece: Grand Adventure it was a fighting game similar to power stone that under its innocent appearance with characters super deformed hide a gigantic amount of content divided into two very complete main modes and full of battles that we must overcome under different circumstances. Add to that an accessible and fun combat system, a well-stocked roster, and good multiplayer options, and you have a more than competent work that made us have a great time with our PS2 and GameCube.

5. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 2

Launching: 2013

2013 Platforms: PS3, PS Vita

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 2 It was, broadly speaking, everything that the first installment of this Omega Force saga should have been, completely embracing the genre. musou to fully immerse ourselves in intense massive battles that take place on large stages. The jump compared to the original was huge in every way: many more characters (including the Mugiwaras after the time jump), better designed maps and a much more polished gameplay that perfectly stood the test of time. Worst? His story was made up and not very exciting. Still, a worthy musou which we liked a lot.

4. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

Launching: 2013

2013 Platforms: Switch, PS4, PS3, PC, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, PS Vita

One Piece: Unlimited World Red It won’t be a perfect game, but I do know that it was able to offer us a very neat role-playing and action adventure, with a lot of content, lots of mini-games and plenty of secondary activities and missions to entertain us while we followed a completely original story and controlled any of the characters. the Mugiwaras. Within its simplicity and somewhat repetitive structure, In the end, it ended up leaving us with a very enjoyable title for any fan of this successful manga. that went beyond the wild action by which his adaptations are usually characterized.

3.One Piece

Launching: 2005

2005 Platforms: GBA

This GBA game remains to this day one of the best ever made from one piece, in addition to one of the most unique, since it offered us a mix between platforms, action and fighting that worked wonderfully. In it, we had to overcome a series of levels while jumping, looking for secrets and slapping left and right, but when it came to dealing with the bosses, the title was very similar to what you would expect from a 2D fighting title. Perhaps it was a sin of only allowing us to control Luffy and at present we may fall a little short by only covering the East Blue part, but between how replayable and fun it was and its beautiful graphics, there are few more objections we can make.

2.One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Launching: 2020

2020 Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

We return with musous from one piece with the most recent installment of Pirate Warriors, a very complete title that reaches an invented version of the Wano arc, thus allowing us to control a large number of unpublished characters and experience moments from the manga that have hardly been explored in video game format. All this accompanied by a good squad that has been improving with its DLC and a more polished, dynamic and fun combat system than ever. And yet, not even with those has it managed to overcome what we believe is still the best of all the games in this series…

1.One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

Launching: 2015

2015 Platforms: Switch, PS4, PC, PS3, PS Vita

Yes, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 is our favorite title one piece. Perhaps its gameplay is not as refined as in the fourth installment nor its graphics are as spectacular, but in return it offers us better designed maps and battles, more interesting modes and a much more exhaustive and satisfying review of the history of the series, ranging from its beginnings until Dressrosa, whose end was invented. Definitely, a complete musou with which it’s nice to relive this legendary manga and that will offer you hours and hours of fun as soon as you connect with its proposal.