What is the key to elegance according to great designers

Defining what elegance is and what garments give that persecuted sign of distinction is not easy. great designers like chanell, valentineCarolina Herrera either Dior they bring a different concept to the term, although there is something in which they all agree: it’s a matter of attitude.

Megan Hess, artistic director and illustrator of Cartier and Louis Vuittonassures in the book “Elegance, Masters of French Fashion” (Ed. Lunweg) that the great designers are distinguished “by approaching design with a simple elegance”.

The designer Diane Von Furstenberg He once pointed out that “attitude is everything” to be elegant, regardless of the money invested in the wardrobe.

In the same way, karl lagerfeld pointed out that anyone can be “chic with cheap clothes. There are elegant designs for any purchasing level”, and she added that she can be the most chic woman in the world with just “a T-shirt and jeans; the differential factor is you”.

At a time when events are coming back with a bang, after the end of the pandemic restrictions, the desire to make up for lost time should not lead to a locker room where excess is usual.

One of the most anticipated weddings of the season has been that of brooklyn beckhameldest son of former soccer player David Beckham and his wife Victoria, with the actress and model Nicholas Peltz, who opted for a Valentino, created by Pier Paolo Piccioli, in ivory. mixed the classicism in its lines with a spectacular lace veil and a neckline with straps to match the gloves.

The style according to international couturiers

“French designers teach us that style is something that runs in the blood: one must dress for oneself. It’s a very simple philosophy, which is why it’s so perfect,” says Hess.

But not only French creators have this maxim to their credit; the Italian Giorgio Armani assures that “elegance is not to be noticed, but to be remembered”.

An idea he expressed long before Coco Chanelwho pointed out: “Dress vulgar and they will only see the dress, dress elegant and they will see the woman”, a woman who, according to Hess, knew how to create a style “elegant, simple, but rich in details”, which knew how to turn black, a color reserved for funerals, into a basic wardrobe staple.

From Zendaya to Rosalía, women with style

Seemingly disparate women like ZendayaRosalia, Michelle Obama or Renne Zellweger wore on occasion a creation of the Venezuelan Carolina Herrera. This designer also influenced, in some of her statements, that elegance has nothing to do with money or beauty. “It is a way of thinking, of moving. It has to do with how you talk or what you read.”

Lily James or Nicole Kidman are some of the actresses that the Lebanese designer has dressed for the Oscar galas elie saabcreator of sumptuous dresses, and the elegance of a woman, he stresses, is in her “character and self-confidence”.

The head designer of actress Audrey Hepburn, Hubert deGivenchyHe found his muse in her. Their collaboration lasted for forty years. “I didn’t design for a woman in general; with her Givenchy “designed for a specific woman. Every woman has her own story, and he offered her a way to tell it through fashion”, comments Hess in the book. For the French creator, a disciple of the Spanish Balenciaga, “the secret of elegance is to be oneself”.

