What is the Morpheus8 laser, Kim Kardashian’s technique?

When you don’t like to play sports, all means are good to have a flat stomach. And now, Kim Kardashian swears by only one method to keep the line: the Morpheus8 laser.

When it comes to sharing her slimming secrets, Kim Kardashian, reality TV star, is never outdone, even if it means sometimes creating controversy. The latest, her drastic diet to fit into Marylin Monroe’s dress at the last MET Gala 2022. But this time, it’s a completely legitimate technique that she wanted to share with her followers.

In order to keep the line, the mother of four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – therefore shared via an Instagram story, a photo of her abdomen reddened by a treatment which allows her to firm and tone it: “It life changing!!! I did the Morpheus8 laser to firm up my stomach. It’s clearly my favorite laser, but what does it hurt, ”wrote the 41-year-old woman.

A technique that helps firm the skin

Although this method is not yet widespread in France, the Morpheus8 laser is still practiced in certain aesthetic clinics, particularly in Paris or Lyon.

This treatment, which combines microneeding and radiofrequency, has a tightening effect on the skin, as well as body remodeling. Several areas can benefit from this treatment such as the abdomen, buttocks and thighs.