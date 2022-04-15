What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: 14 unmissable movies

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video -one of the best known and most used apps in the world- is one of the questions we can ask ourselves when we sit in front of our television, computer or cell phone to enjoy contents from entertainment What series either films.

When the weekends come, or we have a free moment during the week, the television or the entertainment platforms -such as Netflix or Disney Plus, for example- are great allies. However, it is not always easy to choose the content who will accompany us for the next few hours.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: 14 movies available on the platform

The platform It has content for all tastes and all ages. So for whoever is browsing it, choose what to watch on amazon prime It’s not that hard: it’s just a matter of find the correct title and put play.

What to see on Amazon Prime is one of the questions that can be answered with this list of movies

1. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Deep Waters

“Deep Waters” is one of the movies to see in Amazon Prime Video. Much has been said about this erotic thriller starring ex-boyfriends Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

Finally, it arrived and is now one of the movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It is worth mentioning that it is an adaptation of the novel by Patricia Highsmithwhat follows an unhappy marriage fraught with infidelity.



“>

2. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The substitute

Based on real factsis Spanish film set in the year 1982 It will surely surprise whoever chooses it to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

It tells the story of a young police officer, hardened in the toughest neighborhoods of Madrid, who accepts a post in a town on the coast to gain some peace of mind. But nothing is further from that reality: there, he will be involved in the investigation of the strange murder of the inspector he has to replace, and will take him to a community of elderly Nazis, claimed by many countries for crimes against humanity.

The substitute trailer



“>

3. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The English Spy

benedict cumberbatch is the protagonist of one of the movies that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

What to see on Amazon Prime Video: The English spy may be one of the answers

The actor, one of the favorites for Best Actor at the 2022 Oscars, stars in this espionage movie in times of the cold war.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the story follows engineer Greville Wynne -played by Cumberbatch-, who infiltrate as a spy in the British intelligence service (MI6) and, when the missile crisis in Cuba, he will leak information to the CIA about the Soviets to avoid a catastrophe.

The English Spy trailer



“>

4. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Rocketman

For many, Rocketman is the real great musical movie of recent years.

In this film directed by Dexter Fletcher, the story of Elton John from its beginnings to worldwide success. Taron Egerton leaves everything in front of the camera to bring the character to lifeand every musical performance and choreography is really wonderful.

Rocketman trailer



“>

5. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: A moment in time

Those who are fans of euphoria series, You must see this movie by Trey Edward Shults on Amazon Prime Videoand not just because it has Alexa Demie (Maddy in the HBO series) in its cast.

Also, the movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video has a somewhat similar tone and aesthetic. The movie chronicles the emotional journey of an African-American family that, after a serious loss, he must explore love, forgiveness and what unites them.

A moment in time trailer



“>

6. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The Tender Bag

Ben Affleck performs at The Tender Bar and constitutes one of the best interpretations of the yeargetting a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Golden Globes.

Directed by George Clooney, the film to see in Amazon Prime Video adapts JR Moehringer’s memoir, which recounts his life from childhood to becoming a promising writer and later Pulitzer Prize winner.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: the platform has many movies to watch during the week or weekend

The story that is told in this film to see in Amazon Prime Video focuses on his search for a father figure among the patrons of his uncle’s bar, played by Affleck.

The Tender Bag trailer



“>

7. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The Green Knight

The stubborn nephew of King Arthur -Dev Patel-, embarks on a daring mission to confront “The Green Knight”, a mysterious giant who appears one day in Camelot.

While putting his head at risk, he embarks on an epic adventure to prove your worth to your family and the court.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The Green Knight is one of the movies we can choose

The Green Knight trailer



“>

8. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The Invisible Man

This story of invisible Man It is no longer as HG Wells wrote it in his well-known novel, nor as the previous adaptations.

In this case, Leigh Whannell uses this fantastic figure to write a terrifying story about gender violence. Who stars in this movie? Elizabeth Moss, the renowned actress who worked on The Handmaid’s Tale, among other successful titles.

The invisible man trailer



“>

9. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The Nest

Jude Law and Carrie Coon star in this film, set in the 1980s, which follows an ambitious businessman who brings his American wife and children to his native UK to explore new business opportunities.

The family will find a new and difficult life in an English country house, under the social and economic pressure that threatens to destroy the family. With two good actors and a story -written and directed by Sean Durkin-, it is very likely that the delivery will go well.

The Nest trailer



“>

10. What to see on Amazon Prime Video: The summer we live

The incredible vineyards of Jerez de la Frontera become the setting for a amazing love story in this film by Carlos Sedes, which is one of those that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The summer we live in is one of the movies we can choose

It all starts when some obituaries collected in the ’90s reveal a romance that took place in the ’50s, full of drama, intensity and tragedy. Blanca Suárez and Javier Rey star in this film alongside Pablo Molinero, Carlos Cuevas, María Pedraza, Guiomar Puerta and more. Accompany her with best romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for The Summer We Lived



“>

11. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: The Florida Project

This Sean Baker’s new movie achieves a beautiful portrait of childhood while weaving, at the same time, a harsh portrait of precariousness and poverty around Disneyland in Orlando. Many critics consider it one of Willem Dafoe’s best films.

The Florida Project trailer



“>

12. What to see on Amazon Prime Video: The sacrifice of a sacred deer

Yorgos Lanthimos managed to get to the Oscars with The Favourite, but before he left this film starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

In it counts the story of a surgeon who strikes up a strange friendship with a teenager -Barry Keoghan- and soon the story will lead him to have to choose between protecting his family or fulfilling the sacrifice.

The trailer for The Sacrifice of a Certain Saint



“>

13. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Lady Macbeth

Florence Pugh’s blue dress in this adaptation of the novel Nikolai Leskovec’s already iconic. Their faces of contempt and boredom, too.

This film went unnoticed by a large part of the public, but it is a great critique of sexism of the time that escapes from melodrama and uses irony as a weapon.

Lady Macbeth trailer



“>

14. What to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Suspiria

This is neither a remake nor a sequel; is something very different. The classic by Dario Argento about a dance school haunted by paranormal phenomena becomes here a story in the style of those of Stanley Kubrick where surprises are guaranteed.

The ending explained of this movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video clarifies all doubts, but this is an experience to live without knowing anything.

Suspiria’s trailer



“>

…