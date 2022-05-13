WhatsApp: so you can make SpongeBob notify you when you have a new message | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | tutorials

WhatsApp has several default ringtones that sound when you receive a new message, the problem is that those sounds are usually quite simple. Luckily, there is a trick that allows you to change those tones with a funny phrase from your favorite cartoon character, such as sponge Bob. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

At the moment, this WhatsApp hack is only available for Android phone users. In case you have installed the messaging application on an iPhone or another product developed by Apple, you will not be able to implement it. Similarly, highlight that it will not be necessary to download any strange software on your smartphone.

If you’re not a SpongeBob fan, don’t worry, as this method also allows you to use the voices of other popular characters like Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson, El Chavo del 8 animated, Master Yoda from Star Wars, Peter Griffin from Padre Family, including the Argentine rapporteur Mariano Closs.

How to set SpongeBob as WhatsApp message tone?

1. Enter the Fakeyou page (https://fakeyou.com/) and choose the voice of SpongeBob or another character of your choice

2. Write the message you want me to say. Then press the ‘talk’ and ‘clear’ buttons.

3. Download the audio you just downloaded and enter WhatsApp.

4. Tap the three dots icon in the top right corner

5. Select the option settings and then notifications

6. Press on notification tone and you will see the default ringtones

7. Scroll down to the bottom and you will find the add ringtone option. Choose the SpongeBob audio you downloaded.

That would be all. Now all that remains is to save the changes and wait for a friend, family member, co-worker or another person to send you a WhatsApp message. Instead of the default message tone, you’ll hear an announcement from SpongeBob.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.