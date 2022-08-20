Who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend who was dedicated to the Cannabis business

We tend to think that the very rich and very famous only exchange Monopoly tokens with other apes fond of counting gold coins in the jacuzzi, as if the only valid option to perpetuate their species was to find an equal: same checking account and an identical taste for the life of extravagant little whims. Reggaeton fans, for example, are crazy about tacky jewelry worth several hundred thousand dollars.

Is not always that way. There are many examples of celebrities leading ordinary intimate lives and hanging out with human beings with conventional hobbies and jobs. A good example is that of the actress Emma Watson and her relationship with Leo Robinton. Do you want to know who is the man who has conquered the heart of the only possible Hermione? We give you some data.

how the romance started

The couple has kept a stable relationship for three years, only agitated by the continuous sniffing and interference of the press in his private life. They were first seen in 2019 after dining at a restaurant, although presumably they had been together for some time, given Emma Watson’s jealousy of her romantic relationships.

Until that moment, the actress had publicly told the media that she was having some dates, but that none of them seemed definitive. He had been romantically linked to Tom Helton, a co-star in the Harry Potter saga, although some sources close to the actress claim that the relationship was just a crush, pure platonism. Months later, the paparazzi had their prize. they hunted the first bars of the romance with Felton, with the couple walking in broad daylight and not hiding too much. They held hands through the main streets of the English capital.

Shielded from all armoryasss.es

Once the hare jumped and it was published in the media that Watson had a busy heart, the actress’s fans were able to know the first fact about Robinton: no friend of public notoriety. He hates that his anonymity in networks is contaminated by interference from the media, determined to study him as if he were a bug. Ah, the sweet irrelevance. Watson’s boyfriend took less than two days to erase any trace of his biography on social media for, in the words of another English medium. “Protect yourself from her and protect her.”

Profession: businessman

Despite this trigger (knowing little and dropper), some information about him is known. To begin with, what he is almost the same age as her, 31 years old. He is from a large family. Have a twin brother named Archer and two sisters, Lisy and Daisy, ages 33 and 36, as well as another brother, Charlie. One Twitter user went so far as to say that she bears a vague resemblance to the late Head Ledger.

As reported by various media, Robinton is an entrepreneur (successful, they say), based in Los Angeles. He has his own business, and for a while worked for Agriosa company specializing in legal cannabis production. The newspaper The Sun went so far as to affirm that the relationship is experiencing sweet moments and that the actress had decided to officially introduce him to her family. We assume that, by now, Robinton must have crossed the Styx, the essential rite of passage: that the blood family and the in-laws want you at the table.