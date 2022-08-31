Why Elon Musk is very afraid of Amber Heard | SHOWS

The romance is a secret for no one, brief, that Elon Musk argued with the actress Amber Heardthe ex-wife of Johnny Depp; However, what was not known was why this relationship ended, well, some clues or ideas of the reason have begun to emerge as a result of the statements of an informant who claims to be a friend of the billionaire and owner of Tesla.

The also founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX had a short relationship with the interpreter of Aquaman, although little is known about it. Reason why during the trial of the artist against the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” it was rumored that Amber was unfaithful to Depp with the richest man in the world.

Neither of the two celebrities has referred to it and Musk himself has kept his distance when he was consulted about the legal process that Amber and Depp were holding. “I hope they both move on. At their best, each one of them is amazing.”he expressed a while ago on his Twitter account.

Amber Heard during the trial against Johnny Depp, held last May (Photo: AFP)

THE REASON WHY ELON MUSK WAS DONE AND ENDED AMBER HEARD

According to the television network Geo News, the tycoon -a native of South Africa but residing in the United States- determined to end his relationship with the artist, considering her to be “was crazy”, in addition to fearing that he would harm him or take reprisals against him or his environment .

The informant of the television station who identified himself only as “Gio” asserted that Musk was suspicious and afraid of his “fits of rage”which is why he moved away from Amber Heard and also recommended her – the informant – and other close friends to do the same.

“He seemed really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one she would clean up if she did.”indicated Gio to the medium.

ELON MUSK WOULD HAVE BEEN BLACKMAILED BY AMBER HEARD

These statements that leave the celebs badly agree with the information released a few days ago by the House Inhabit portal, which leads Jessica Reed Kraus, where an article was shared that talks about the unbridled coexistence that the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ allegedly organized and of which Elon Musk was a part.

At these meetings alcohol, drugs and even sexual activity were the main attractions, and Heard according to the informant of said website who also calls himself “Gio”, was the one who ordered all the sexual games.

“She has something dark about him and for that he has always been in her debt”, Gio expressed, referring to the fact that Heard would have videos of Musk while he participated in those orgies, material with which he would later have been blackmailed, to the point that it transpired that the CEO of Tesla was the one who paid Amber’s legal expenses and others during the trial he had with Johnny Depp. For now, none of the protagonists has wanted to refer to the matter on time.

