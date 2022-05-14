Why is it not advisable to have too many icons on your computer desktop? | Windows 10 | Windows 11 | Present

The Windows desktop, Microsoft’s operating system, is for many the preferred place for users to carry out their virtual tasks and store their records, mainly on the ones you use the most. However, there are those who exaggerate and end up filling everything with messy icons. How recommendable is this practice? Here we explain why you should not do it.

According to the portal Adslzone details, the main icons that users usually place on the Windows desktop are the shortcuts to the most used programs (Microsoft Word, Google Chrome, among others); however, there are also many folders, text documents, photographs, videos, songs, among others.

Direct files are generally not very large (around 1KB in size), so some think it’s okay if you have a lot of them. If you are one of those people, you should know that you are completely wrong, since this practice will only cause your computer to slow down too much, but it could also have other consequences.

Having the Windows desktop cluttered with icons not only makes your PC or laptop look bad, but it can cause you to take too long to find a specific file. There will also come a time when the computer becomes slow, no matter how powerful it is.

According to the publication, they did a test with a high-powered computer (Intel Core i7-4770K with 16 GB of RAM, a GTX 970 card and the Windows 10 operating system). To their surprise, upon reaching 400 icons (split over two screens), they found that serious glitches began.

For example, if you tried to delete a file from the desktop, it would not disappear. Similarly, it was a pain to use the mouse to select two or more icons that were on the screen. They also tried to resort to refresh, using the F5 key, and noticed that it took too long to do so.

Typically, pressing this command refreshes the screen in a matter of milliseconds; however, with so many icons on the desktop, this time stretched to as long as five seconds, with some icons even taking a while to appear after that period of time.

For this reason, it is recommended that your Windows desktop only have the files that you actually use, since they can even cause delays in the start of the computer; that is to say, that, at the moment of turning it on, it will take longer than normal.

Windows: why have sound cards almost disappeared?

Maybe you’ve never used one. audio or sound card, so you may not have much idea what we mean. You most likely envision a small board that plugs into your computer’s motherboard just like a video card or NVMe SSD.

Well, that’s exactly how they looked. By the late 1980s, most PCs never came with a very advanced audio solution. Almost all had, at most, those remembered’pc speakers‘, which were nothing more than simple speakers included in the motherboard that could emit simple monophonic sounds and quite basic.

PC speakers: nostalgic technology that is not surprising

The ‘PC speakers’ (which were standardized among compatible IBM computers) were the only way in which a video game —to give a very common example— could offer from sound effects to background music. They sounded more or less like this:

Of course, we are talking about the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s. Music in video games was already something serious and many of the home consoles that were marketed at that time had authentic works of art such as soundtracks. Most used synthesis (with synthesizer chips), but they also used samples (pre-recorded sound) like the Super Nintendo.

AdLib: the first sound card for gamers

PC game developers were not limited to composing melodies only for PC speakers, since, at that time, the so-called sound cards. One of the first to gain popularity was the card AdLib Music Synthesizer Card (released in 1987), this peripheral used the Yamaha YM3812 FM synthesizer chip and was marketed as the missing piece for PC gamers to make their experience real (i.e. arcade-like or console-like).

After this, the sound card market exploded and not only gamers were the only ones interested. The possibility of creating music in some way caught the attention of enthusiasts who wanted to listen to artistic pieces on their computers. Of course, in the late 1980s, the multimedia capabilities of PCs were still poor (the CD was relatively new), and buying a sound interface was too expensive.

The trackers: the climax of enthusiasts

Thanks to the sound cardsthe well-known trackers, which were nothing more than small programs to create music through codes to program these new sound cards. In enthusiast circles, very famous music tracks began to appear to ‘test’ these cards.

What is quick view and what will it look like in Windows 10 and 11?

If you ask any Mac user, you’ll probably get raves about Quick Look. It is a function that does not seem so crucial, but that can make a difference on a day-to-day basis.

Apple Quick Look offers a quick, comprehensive, and lossless preview of virtually any type of file on your system. This especially shines in multimedia formats, as you can instantly view photos, videos, and even 3D objects without having to open any specific software and load up your device’s memory with it.

Now, Microsoft will be able to have its own version of a similar function for Windows 11 and its predecessor, which will allow, first of all, to view photos in real size without opening any specific app. Everything will be possible from the file explorer itself, in a kind of tab similar to the Preview one.

To access this new option, it will be necessary to install the PowerToys utility package, precisely, from the Peek tool. After installing it, it will only be enough to press the Shift + Space bar keys. At the moment, this feature is in the testing phase, but it will be released soon through the mentioned package.

Windows 11: the next update will make users use a Microsoft account

Microsoft’s tendency is always to try to get its users to have an account to install Windows, although it is a step that can now be avoided without problems. However, everything indicates that from the 22H2 update of Windows 11, it will be necessary to use an online profile of the brand if you want to use the operating system.

As indicated by Genbeta, Microsoft wants the installation of Windows 11 to be managed from a company account. The decision will affect Windows 11 Home and the Pro version. So far, it is known that the Enterprise version will not be affected.

When installing Windows 10, or even the current version, there is the possibility of avoiding creating a Microsoft online account. This can be done if the Internet connection is not configured in the installation process. It was also possible by entering a fake email or account, to click “Continue” and set up a local account. However, now the corporation wants the option to disappear with the next Windows 11 update.

Also, by setting up a Microsoft account, the system will sync the OneDrive files present on the devices. And although it is useful, not everyone wants to be forced to do so.

If setting up an online account becomes essential to Windows 11 installations, the only alternative left would be to edit the internal files of the operating system to remove the requirement of needing an Internet connection, but this is not recommended.

The 22H2 update of Windows 11 is going to be the most important of these months, because the company is preparing various improvements for its operating system. Although Microsoft did not confirm the release date of the new patch, it is presumed that it could arrive between August and October.