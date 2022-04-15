Why is mortality from Covid so high in Italy? – Corriere.it

from Fabio Savelli

The ISS: they would be 10% more than the rest of Europe. Omicron variant 100% prevalent

“Excess of mortality” compared to the pre-pandemic years. To understand how many deaths it caused Covid in Italy and in other European countries

, with similar health systems because they are universal, it is worth starting from the most reliable qualitative analysis of these two years. The one drawn up by Istat in collaboration with the Higher Institute of Health which analyzed the causes of deaths starting from the certificates compiled by doctors. The investigation stops in February 2022, but it gives an insight into what happened. The ISS geriatrician, Graziano Onder, explains that nine out of ten certificates “attribute the direct cause of death to the virus”. In one card out of ten, “death is due to other causes, among which the most represented are diseases of the circulatory system and tumors”, Onder points out.

He overestimates it The sample of certifications drawn up by the ISS is sufficiently representative – by age, geographical origin, pathologies – of Covid deaths as a whole. Therefore, it is possible, adds Onder, that in comparison with Europe Italy has an overestimate of about 10% of Covid deaths. Considering that since the beginning of the pandemic we have just reached 161,336 victims, accounted for by the surveillance system of the Ministry of Health on data provided by the Regions, about 16 thousand deaths would have occurred “with” Covid and not “for” Covid. This is why the World Health Organization has recognized the calculation of excess mortality as the only reliable method compared to the 4-5 years prior to 2020. “It returns a more reliable picture of the impact of Covid on mortality because each country has calculated them as he believed, the United Kingdom, for example, has excluded from the count of Covid deaths those that occurred after 28 days from the infection, instead we include everyone “, reports Onder. According to this calculation, Italy would have many more victims than the Nordic countries, many more than Germany, it would be in line with France, it would have much fewer deaths than most of the Eastern European countries, primarily Poland, and Belgium, if we compare the excess mortality of 2020 and 2021 with respect to previous years.

The last few months Yet on 1 September 2021, when the vaccination campaign had become widespread and about 40 million citizens had been vaccinated with at least one dose, the system of the Regions had registered since the beginning of the pandemic 129,290 deaths from Covid.

It means that from that day to today Italy has enriched this sad accounting of almost 32,000 deaths. In the comparison of the last seven and a half months, our country ranks in twelfth place in Europe for Covid deaths calculated for millions of inhabitants, but it ranks sixth in the special vaccination immunity ranking of the population with almost 80% of “covered” at least with one dose. The two rankings, placed in relation to each other, however, do not make sense. “Because the calculation of Covid deaths per population is not a reliable parameter”, reports Onder. There are infinite variables that become contributing factors.

Sociability Cultural elements play a role, such as the climate that reverberates “on the rate of sociality of the population and in fact Spain and Italy are more affected than the Nordic countries where life is more solitary”, points out the expert. There is the resilience of the health system, especially the number of beds in intensive care where Germany stands out over other countries. There is above all the element of the population registry: “Italy is the second oldest country in the world after Japan,” recalls Onder. A higher life expectancy than with Covid, however, ended up playing against it because “pharmacological treatments have only recently had a qualitative leap”, reports the geriatrician. A pandemic that has caused half a billion infections worldwide and 6.2 million deaths. Yesterday, in Italy, 64,951 new cases, with the Omicron variant 100% dominant, and 149 deaths.