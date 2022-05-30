Why Jeffrey Dean Morgan will not participate in The Boys?

The Boys showrunner confirms that actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will not participate in the next season

The arrival of the great star of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles to the third season of TheBoys caused a stir not only because it represents the reunion of the brother Winchester with Eric Kripke, the creator of the 2005 show, but because opened the doors for other great actors who participated in the legendary series to appear in some way in the history of Prime Video.

Therefore, since 2020 Kripke started campaigning to invite Jeffrey Dean Morgan, actor who played Father Winchester on Supernatural and was later catapulted to stardom for playing Negan on The Walking Dead, to make a cameo in the series Prime Video.

However, that will not be possible and Kripke finally explained the reasons

The Cameo That Wasn’t Made

Despite his attempts, the showrunner of TheBoys, Eric Kripke, confirmed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will not be able participate in the show in any way due to his busy schedule and his commitment to the saga of The Walking Dead.

“Sad for me. Morgan is currently the protagonist, along with Lauren Cohan, of the spin-off of The Walking Dead. So as for the schedule, I don’t know. Unfortunately, we might still get starcrossed, because I asked. We came up with a role and my first question was, ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?’ Eric Kripke

Some days ago, Ackles had already predicted for ew that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would not be available, although an agreement with the actor was tried: “I don’t know exactly how it was, but I know that it was being talked about and then it wasn’t. He is a very busy actor and everyone wants him on their show.”

It is not known exactly what character he was going to play for The Boys, but so far both Ackles and Kripke have mentioned that his participation was intended as a cameo. Currently, the actor works in isle of the dead, a story that will focus on Negan and Maggie for 6 episodes as they take a trip to Manhattan.

Jensen Ackles will join the team

Morgan is not the first actor of Supernatural What is Kripke looking for to star? TheBoyssince it confirmed that Jensen Ackles will appear in the next season as the superhero Soldier Boy. In this regard, the actor also regretted that Jeff could not join.

“I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I do know that there were some preliminary conversations about how, what, when and why that just didn’t work with Jeff’s schedule. He is a busy man, and everyone wants him to come on their show.” Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles will be incorporated as Soldier Boy (a parody of Captain America) that he should antagonize Homelander in the next episodes.

season 3 of TheBoys premieres on Amazon Prime Video June 3

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?