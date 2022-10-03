Why this October 3 many people wear pink

Mean Girls or Heavy Girls in Spanish premiered in the early 2000s (Photo: Special)

Fashion and trends have evolved drastically over the years and pop culture has been a great reference for it. Although what was considered cool in the 90’s does not have the same impact today, there are some cultural products that set precedents and adhere to the collective imagination of different societies.

It’s like little by little small traditions arise from the television or digital content that millions of people around the world consumeand a clear example of this was the impact of the film Mean Girlseither heavy girls -in Spanish- during the 2000s.

The renowned comedy film hit the big screen in 2004 and now, almost two decades after its premiere, it is possible to perceive the watershed that said film work had in the lives of all those people who grew up watching the story of the teenager Cady Heron upon arrival at a new high school.

Funny, sarcastic and even somewhat ironic, heavy girls portrayed some of the characteristics of the adolescents of the time, however, in addition to the history and the luxury cast it had, the protagonist of the famous film was without a doubt the color pink.

Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was on October 3 (Photo: Twitter.com/sherlockify)

Cady Heron – who was played by the star of Disney, Lindsay Lohan– came to enroll in a public high school in the United States after having spent the 16 years of her life in Africa being educated at home. As expected, when she arrived at her new school the young woman faced a totally unknown environment and world and much fiercer than she was used to.

This is how he came to the social circle of Regina George (Rachel McAdams) who along with Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (amanda seyfried) showed Cady Heron how things worked in the teenage world of girls, as well as a couple of rules that I had to follow to belong to the group of “Las Plásticas”.

Although there were multiple requirements that an average student needed to meet to be able to sit at the same table as Regina George and her minions, the most important rule for the group of friends was clear: Every Wednesday they should wear pink.

From there came the idea for adolescents to use the color pink on that specific day of the week, however, later the date of October 3 became relevant in history as it is the day that Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) begins to have certain approaches with Cady Heronwho despite being the ex-boyfriend of her friend Regina George, begins to feel attracted to the heartthrob of the story.

The success of Mean Girls migrated away from television (Photo: Special)

Said precedents in the history of the cinematographic tape and the enormous success that it had among adolescents led to the almost immediate This jewel of pop culture will mark the beginning of a tradition among young people: wearing pink every October 3.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the comedy catapulted the actresses who gave life to the protagonists to success because, after said film, success did not stop for Rachel McAdams and amanda seyfried who landed big-name roles in projects like Diary of a passion (2004) or Mama Mia! (2008) respectively.

Mean Girls either heavy girl received multiple awards for the organic portrait they made of a sector of society at that time, however, its impact migrated off the screen as it also established itself as a musical and, of course, with the new clothing tradition that he left in his wake.

