why this star of the saga angered Alan Rickman

Tom Felton (Draco) has a rather traumatic memory of the filming of Harry Potter, especially after having angered Alan Rickman.

In 2001, Chris Columbus (Mom I missed the plane) brought to the screen the first volume of Harry Potter, a successful saga in seven volumes from the pen of JK Rowling. Young Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) gave the answer to more confirmed actors, including Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Harid), Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore) or Alan Rickman (Severus Snape). Coming from the theater, the latter caused many scares to the spectators and to his young comrades on the set of the saga. On his Instagram account, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) revealed one of those terrifying moments.

Before shooting a take, Alan Rickman reportedly warned Felton to avoid stepping on his cape, tied around his neck. ” The Death Eaters and I looked at each other like ‘He’s joking ?’ “, recalls the interpreter of Draco. The young actor was going to realize very quickly that Rickman did not have the heart to laugh that day. ” For the next take, the director asked me to walk as close to Alan as possible. “. Felton then accidentally stomps on Snape’s cape. ” It almost killed the poor man. He turned around and gave me a look you never want to see. “ I will never forget those words : ‘Don’t step on my fucking cape’”.

Why the role of Snape frustrated Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman didn’t feel comfortable with Severus Snape. The British actor would have hesitated for a long time before agreeing to interpret the most formidable professor of Hogwarts. It is said that JK would have finished convincing him by revealing the whole story of Snape to him. Rickman would however remain convinced of having made rolled “, accusing director David Yates in particular of only caring” ‘attract the interest of the teenage audience on the set of Half-blood prince. The franchise nevertheless owes a lot to the performance of the actor, as witnessed by producer David Heymanen in 2002 during the release of The Chamber of Secrets : “ Thanks for doing [du film] a success. I know at times you are frustrated, but please know that you are an integral part of these films. And you are amazing “.