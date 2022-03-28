Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars and then gets the statuette for Best Actor

The presenter jokes about the alopecia of the winner’s wife last night, who responds with a slap and insults. He apologizes to the Academy for his outburst, but not to the controversial comedian. Mexican Guillermo del Toro leaves empty-handed. Duna is the winner of the day, but CODA wins the award for Best Film

Mexico City, March 28, 2022. With a live slap and insults from Will Smith and Dune as the most winning film of the night, the Oscars were delivered yesterday in Hollywood, California.

CODAthe drama about a deaf and dumb family, won the award for Best Film, the main award at the ceremony.

Dunethe film directed by Denis Villeneuve and featuring performances by Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson was awarded in categories such as Best Special Effects, Best Sound, Best Music, Best Production Design and Best Photography.

In addition, another of the categories in which he surprised at the gala was Best Editing.

For its part, CODA: Heart signals it won all three statuettes for which it was nominated: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder) and Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur).

The film, in which the Mexican Eugenio Derbez participates, became the first Apple + film to win the main prize.

the alley of lost soulsby Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, lost in all four categories in which it was nominated, including Best Picture.

The Mexican touch of the gala was put by John Leguizamo when he talked about the fact that the Oscar statuette is based on Emilio Fernández and the appearance of Felipe Cazals and Carmen Salinas in the tribute to the people who died in the year.

Smith surprises everyone

A joke by comedian Chris Rock, who served as presenter, about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress wife of Will Smith, who is losing her hair due to alopecia, provoked the wrath of the husband.

The actor got up from his seat and hit Rock in the face and upon returning to his seat he insulted him to leave his wife out of his jokes.

With surprise on his face, Rock handed out the award for Best Documentary to Summer of Soulbut the festive atmosphere stopped and the ceremony changed the tone completely.

Smith later won the Oscar for Best Actor for King Richard: A Winning Familyabout the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, and received the award with teary eyes.

“Richard Williams was an advocate for his family, at this time in my life, at this time I am in awe of what God is asking me to be and do in the world,” he said.

According to witnesses, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry calmed down the actor during commercials.

“I know that doing what we do you have to put up with abuse, people saying crazy things, you have to accept that people disrespect you and smile and think it’s okay. Denzel told me a while ago that at your highest moment be careful that is when the devil comes for you, ”he commented before thanking the Williams family for letting him tell his story.

“I want to apologize to the Academy and to all of my other fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying to win, it’s to try to give light, “she added, without including the controversial Rock in her apologies.

“Art imitates life, I look like the crazy dad, what they said about Richard Williams, and love makes you do strange things,” he concluded.

According to Los Angeles Police, Rock refused to file a formal charge against Smith.

Before walking offstage, Smith said he hopes the Academy will invite him back.

historical awards

Among those who made history on the night was Jane Campion, who became the third woman to win Best Director for the power of the dogand Kotsur in the second CODA award-winning performance by a deaf person.

Curiously, the first was her cast partner Marlee Matlin, for I will love you in silence 35 years ago.

“I want to thank all the theater stages for the deaf that allowed me to develop my work as an actor,” he recalled.

Her female equivalent, Ariana DeBose became the second Latina to win an acting award, for Love without barriersin the Cast category.

“Now they understand why Anita says ‘I want to live in America,’ because in this strange world we live in, dreams come true,” she said as she went on stage, then thanked Rita Moreno, who won the same category for the same character 60 years ago.

Jessica Chastain, Best Actress, speaks about suicide in the LGBT community

Jessica Chastain was crowned Best Actress for her work in Tammy Faye’s eyes.

The actress beat out Kristen Stewart who was competing for spencerPenelope Cruz by Parallel MothersOlivia Colmanby the dark daughter and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

In his speech, Chastain asked not to divide society, on the contrary, to unite as much as possible and to remind those who feel alone that they are not.

“Thanks to the academy I definitely wouldn’t be here without all the teamwork. Thank you very much Nicole and Penelope I love you so much and to be included in the same conversation with you is an honor.

“To my scene partner Andrew Garfield, thank you for bringing the best of me by filling in the best of you. Many people outside feel lonely and hopeless and resort to suicide, this is one of the main deaths in the United States, it has touched many people from different sectors, including the LGBT community.

“Discrimination, the laws that shake our country with the goal of dividing us, hate crimes must be eradicated. Those of you who feel lonely, I want you to know that you are loved unconditionally for being unique, for being you,” said the winner.

A minute of silence for Ukraine

The ceremony also called for a minute of silence for Ukraine, asking viewers to support it was part of the ceremony’s serious moments, as well as a petition from Short Documentary winner Ben Proudfoot, who called for the release of athlete Brittney Griner, imprisoned in Russia.

In their monologue at the beginning, hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall discussed the controversy of the awards given earlier and Florida’s “don’t say gay” legislation.

emotional reunions

In addition to the long-awaited reunion of The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino) for his 50th birthday, the cast of White People Don’t Know How to Jump (Rosie Pérez, Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes), Juno (Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page and JK Simmons), and Violent Times (John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson).

Text: Reforma Agency