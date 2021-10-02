Will Smith talks about the possible return of Deadshot

After being absent from The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission by James Gunn (our review here), it was unclear whether Will Smith would ever reintroduce himself as his DC villain Deadshot for another movie. However, in a new interview, the Oscar-nominated actor confirmed reports that emerged around the time Gunn’s film was in production, speaking of a possible return of Deadshot.

Will Smith and the possible return of Deadshot

About a possible return of Deadshot, Will Smith said: “Yes, I was working when they were ready for shooting. It was a timing issue“. Smith also confirmed that he would gladly return to Deadshot if asked!

They left Deadshot out, right? So does Idris play a different character or does he play Deadshot? Okay okay, so I can go back.

“We discussed itProducer Peter Safran previously admitted possible return of Deadshot by Will Smith in The Suicide Squad. “But we knew we had to start shooting in September because, frankly, we probably knew before other people that James was coming back to shoot The Guardians. So it was really important to start shooting when we started and Will wasn’t available, and that made it easier. What are you going to do? Not available“.

The rumors that Elba was playing Deadshot were useful for the production, which thus managed to keep her character secret and an open window for the possible return of Deadshot.

“These rumors would have been natural because Will said he wouldn’t be joining the second film, so it was quite normal for audiences or fans to think I would take the place of the Deadshot character, ”Elba told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m really happy that James Gunn didn’t want to do it, I didn’t want to do it. Deadshot is a great character and Will plays him great“.

Buy Will Smith’s Original Filmography Here on Amazon!