Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by seizures and is one of the most common neurological diseases. They are divided into partial crises and generalized crises. The first arise in a region of the cerebral cortex and their manifestation depends on the affected area. While generalized seizures involve the entire cerebral cortex, causing a total loss of consciousness. For those with seizures, it can sometimes be difficult to carry out normal daily activities. In fact, in certain cases with feelings of strangeness and loss of consciousness, from January the INPS immediately recognizes from 291 to 525 euros without age limits.

Our legislator has always shown considerable interest in the most fragile people, providing for various forms of protection. For example, in addition to the disability pension, Parkinson’s patients are also entitled to these benefits. In addition, various forms of protection are also provided for family members who assist frail people and allow them to assist them in the best possible way. In this regard, few know that family members of people with Alzheimer’s can obtain early retirement and important benefits.

However, in the presence of epileptic seizures, the recognition of disability is not obtained automatically but an examination by the Medical Commission is required. In fact, there are various forms of more or less severe epilepsy. The degree of disability is assessed according to the severity and frequency. In fact, in the INPS guidelines, epilepsy is framed within the diseases affecting the central nervous system. Depending on the forms of epilepsy, the individual percentages of disability are attributed.

For example, in the case of epilepsy with semi-annual generalized or complex partial seizures, percentages ranging between 41% and 50% are expected. While in cases of epilepsy with generalized or partial complex or partial weekly seizures with multiple weekly frequency, percentages between 71% and 90% are expected. Or, again in the case of epilepsy with generalized or complex partial seizures several times a week, a percentage ranging from 91% to 100% is foreseen.

What percentage is entitled to the monthly disability allowance?

Therefore, with a disability of 74%, you are entitled to a monthly allowance of € 291.69. While if 100% disability is recognized, an accompanying allowance, equal to 525.17 euros, could also be obtained. In fact, this indemnity is recognized if the person suffering from epilepsy is unable to walk without the help of a companion. As well as unable to carry out daily actions independently.

Therefore, in order to obtain recognition of the invalidity, the interested party must submit a specific application to the Social Security Institute with all the medical documentation certifying their state of health. The INPS will then communicate the date of scheduling of the medical examination with a specific medical commission.

