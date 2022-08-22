With infiltrated police, Guanajuato hunts uniformed criminals

Uniformed criminals “guarded” the streets in Guanajuato and to break their control, the state government created a elite group of former federal police officers who infiltrated local corporations and have so far detected at least 150 municipal agents linked to the Jalisco New Generation or Santa Rosa de Lima Cartelwhich provided protection and helped organized crime to reinforce its operation and detonate violence in the state.

A) Yes, Guanajuato it became the last refuge of the Federal Police. Specializing in terrorism, drug trafficking or cyber intelligence; trained in the United States by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); in El Salvador with anti-gang courses; by the Colombian National Police for special operations or at the Inter-American Defense College in Washington; these former federal police officers have the challenge of purging criminal corporations and remove Guanajuato from the position of the most violent state in the country.

MILLENNIUM confirmed that in the group made up of about 30 elements, some reached participate in federal operations such as the arrest by Servando Gomez Martinez Tutaleader of the Knights Templar in 2015.

In anonymity, elements of this intelligence group in the field told how they detected Guanajuato police officers who collaborated with criminal groups by providing them with informationhelping them to escape, frustrating operations against them and even forming part of the security of the cartels that compete for the plaza.

“Most of the police in Celaya at the time were involved, I dare to say that several colleagues because they were uniformed criminals, that’s the right word. Some left by themselves and others fell into illicit acts and were made available”, explained one of the first federal police officers to start this strategy a little over a year ago.

Celaya was the first municipality to intervene, as it is, to date, the fifth with more homicides so far this year throughout the countrywith 277 from January to July.

But combating insecurity and violence seemed like an impossible mission. In Celaya and other surrounding municipalities such as Walk El Alto and Walk El Grade, the policemen who were not in collusion, were not trained. Therefore, the feds not only confronted corruption and links with criminal groups, but also the lack of equipment that prevented them from acting when trying to stop a crime.

“We had no units, they stole a vehicle from us practically in our faces. And if we wanted to chase them or try to reach them, our units would get hot. She was practically a laughing police.

"A municipal colleague said 'well, I entered out of necessity, to have a job, we were neophytes in the police questionthey gave us a baton and that was our work instrument and it was to beat up people', well, not now, now we have to work with intelligence because we are already talking about organized crime".







Guanajuato is one of the states with the highest rate of violence | Dany Bejar

In coordination with the municipal governments who took office late last year, the state government took the expertise of other federal agents to put them in charge of security in coordination with this undercover group. As in Celaya, with Jesus Ignacio Rivera Peralta who belonged to the Federal Police for 26 years and presumes results in property crimes.

“Last year it was said that Celaya It was the most dangerous city in Mexico and statistically the city where the most municipal police officers died due to crime, today we are no longer in those stadiums, they even discussed it in federal instances where they also measure us, we already left that rankingTwo or two and a half years ago, 20 or 30 vehicles were stolen daily, but today at the local level it is no longer a matter of concern, but we have arrested 17 cells dedicated to vehicle theft.”

When questioned that “vehicles are no longer stolen, but murders continue to rise”, he acknowledged that “indeed, it is an issue where we have sample issues to fully resolve”.

Rivera Peralta explained that only in Celaya they have removed more than 200 members of Public Security“of different profiles, from different areas and for different reasons”, which he assures, allows for better control of the corporation.

The municipal president of Celaya, Francisco Javier Mendoza Marquez He said that the presence of the federal police in Celaya was “like an oxygen tank” because he pointed out that before, the same police “immediately blew the whistle that We were going to act against criminal groups.”

Mendoza Marquez He maintained that, although homicides are the most complex and it is not municipal responsibility, they are committed to dealing with this crime because “here we cannot back down, we are not in those conditions, on the contrary, we must fight head-on, with everything and without fear”. Eight days after this interview, in the municipality he governs, they shot dead his son.

So that these elements that passed the transition process from the Federal Police to the National Guard could work on this strategy in Guanajuato, the state requested licenses from the federal government and every month You must send a report of your activities to keep them current.

Some of them also recognized that it was not easy to make this decision, but being elements trained with the Merida Plan, which is demerited by the current federal government, its capabilities were relegated and now, interest in military training prevailed.

“For someone who has almost tattooed the Federal Police shield in the heart, it’s a bit difficult. It was something very sad because one was used to serving the nation and when I made the decision to separate from the Federal Police it was very painful because it was not in my plans, it should be noted that the National Guard took it and personally, it was not I am pleased to belong to those ranks because they have another discipline, another training, I have nothing against them, they are simply soldiers, they are military, their discipline is different”.

The objective is to discover the criminal, inside or outside the corporation: Sophia Huett

sophia huett, Executive Secretary of the State Public Security System of the state of Guanajuato, pointed out that there are already around 150 elements discharged from municipal corporations because “they were criminals in uniform. They somehow entered the corporation and usurped a police uniform.”

huett, also a former member of the Federal Police, stressed that this elite group was deployed in special operations in Guerrero, Michoacán, Tamaulipas and Chihuahua in the most difficult moments of violence, where they learned that, even if they helped clean up the entities, if the local police did not do their job, security could not be guaranteed.

"This group in particular, generates information that allows detecting in the first instance, the actions of criminal groups. And when you follow the lines of investigation, this is going to lead you to more criminals or criminals than ever before. they were in police corporations and worse still, active members. So this group's main objective is to discover the criminal, wherever he is."







The violence in Guanajuato has required state strategies to stop it | Reuters

He pointed out that all the authorities are aware that a criminal works “with some kind of margin of corruption” either with protection or, above all, with the leaking of information that comes from personnel who collaborate with them.

“So, specifically if these criminals are found within the police corporationswhat is required is that this information allows you to make decisions, one to open internal processes in Commissions of Honor and Justice but also in the Prosecutor’s Office, to minister it and make it part of investigation folders.

“Not only is it enough that you discharge them, what has to be provoked is that those people who betrayed a commitment or that well, they dressed up as policemen, go to jail. It was not just a matter of putting them aside, but rather that whoever betrays his vocation pays the consequences like a criminal, because it is nothing more than a criminal disguised as a policeman.

However, the official recognized that homicides continue to be "a constant challenge", which they expect to decrease like other crimes that have reduced by more than 80 percent, such as property crimes. And she said confident that by strengthening the municipal police, the results will be reflected.







Surveillance remains in Santa Rosa de Lima | Dany Bejar

