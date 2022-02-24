With the premiere of “Spencer”, biography of Princess Diana, British royalty returns to the screen

Movies and series about British royalty are among the favorites of the public. Report by Santiago Garcia.



Royalty has been the object of interest, rejection, fascination and always, but always, of movies and series that tell their story. British royalty is, by far, the favorite of the cinema.

Centuries of historical figures, shown with different points of view as the decades passed. From the most formal and historical biographies to ruthless stories about their lives, including different gossip from the privacy of the royal family. Home Windsorthe one currently in power, is the one we all know and, since the series The Crownwe have learned of the darkest events of its members.

The cinema has also been in charge of making their biographies, achieving in many cases award-winning films valued by all. These five titles are key for those interested in the subject.

The Queen (queen2006) – Movistar Play

Helen Mirren in “The Queen,” a huge success for her and the director, Stephen Frears. (imdb)

Directed by Stephen Frears and starring Helen MirrenIt was a huge success for both of them. The film focuses on a specific event, instead of going through the entire life of the elizabeth II: narrates the consequences of the premature death of the Princess Diana in 1997, but he does it through Her Majesty’s eyes. Following her decision not to treat her passing as an official royal death, the queen is forced to deal with a huge media and public backlash.

It is an intelligent and complex film in the format of a simple story. Mirren was so good in the role that she did not leave a single award for the rest of the actresses that year, the Oscar for best actress included.

The king’s speech (The King’s Speech2010) – Prime Video and HBO Max

Among the four Oscars that “The King’s Speech” received, one went to Colin Firth for his performance. (Prime Video and HBO Max)

The film tells the story of the king George VIand his unexpected ascension to the throne in 1936, when his brother Edward VIII he abdicated less than a year after becoming king. Hard times came for Jorge, and his stutter affected his connection with people. The humorous film recounts how a speech specialist helped him give his first radio address after Britain declared war on Nazi Germany in 1939.

Twelve Oscar nominations and awards for Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and, as expected, Best Actor for Colin Firth for his portrayal of the king.

the romance of the century (WE2011) – Google Play

The love story between Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, told through contemporary eyes and directed by Madonna. (Weinstein Company)

A rarity that many have forgotten: none other than madonna directed this very particular romantic film that never managed to find its audience. It’s the story of Edward VIII and wallis simpsonthe king who abdicated for love, as the story goes, and the American divorcée he married to live like the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

But there are many other things in this story, which is narrated from the perspective of a contemporary woman who is obsessed with the history of her relationship and finds out things that change her perception of the official story.

Diana (2013) – Paramount+

Naomi Watts played Lady Di in this film that failed to find a suitable tone. (Paramount+)

Director of The fall (downfall2004), Oliver Hirschbiegelmakes a first attempt at a biography of Princess Diana with naomi watts in the lead role. A very traditional biography that never manages to find the right tone but still shows the interest in this character who represents the light and dark sides of British royalty.

It did not arouse the expected approval, but it was unanimously celebrated for its costumes, particularly spectacular, perhaps the most successful of this film. Watts also puts in a great performance.

spencer (2021) – theatrical release

Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the princess in “Spencer.” (Film Nation Entertainment)

this time it is Kristen Stewart the one in charge of giving life to Diana. Her performance is a painstaking recreation of the princess’s mannerisms. But if her Oscar-nominated work is to be a faithful copy, the rest of the new film from Paul Larrain it borders much more on horror fantasy than a traditional biographical tale. British royalty have been seen from many different points of view, but in this film they seem particularly dangerous and evil.

