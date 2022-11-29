Woman dies during test drive in Florida

A 76-year-old female passenger was killed when the vehicle being tested by an 86-year-old man plowed into the path of a car in front of the Hill Nissan car dealership on Saturday in Winter Haven, Florida.

A trip to buy a new car ended in tragedy in Winter Haven, Florida, this weekend.

According to Polk County Police, a 76-year-old female passenger who was on a test drive died outside a Nissan dealership on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police says the driver was an 86-year-old man who swerved into the path of an oncoming car just as he was returning to the Hill Nissan dealership.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Jean Worme, of Davenport, died immediately. The driver suffered minor injuries. The car salesman, who had accompanied them on the journey, was not injured.

Investigators said the man, Clifford Worme, was about to return the 2023 Rogue SUV and made a left turn in front of the oncoming vehicle. The other driver was uninjured, authorities added.

The two share the same home address, but their relationship is unclear, according to a spokesperson for the Polk County Police Department.

Images in front of the dealership show the Rogue overturned, surrounded by police tape, and just a few feet from the dealership. The westbound lanes were closed for about four hours.

Everyone in the car was wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, police said..

This story was originally published on November 28, 2022 4:02 p.m.