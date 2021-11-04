you participate “automatically” and the extractions become instantaneous

For now it has been a half flop. To give back sprint to the measure, the lottery drawings of the receipts could also become instantaneous. The hypothesis is not excluded by the Mef and the Customs Agency is “available to develop the most suitable technological solutions” to make the Lottery more attractive for merchants and users. A few numbers circulated yesterday. The Undersecretary for the Economy, Federico Freni, replied to a question by Gian Mario Fragomeli (Pd) in the Finance Committee of the Chamber. To date, “compared to 5.9 million codes issued to 4.7 million users – said Freni – the operators that transmit lottery data are only 26.8% of the total (or 369,000 out of 1,320,000). “.

The receipt lottery is a half flop

There is little to say: this is a flop. According to the consumer association Consumerism due to the fact that “the competition, since its inception, has encountered obstacles and difficulties in many areas of the country, with numerous shopkeepers who have not adapted their cash registers, due to lack of technology or connection or for the difficulties in dealing with software updating costs. The low probability of winning, moreover, 1 in 53 million, deters and discourages consumers, many of whom are not familiar with the competition and continue to prefer cash to electronic payments “. Many small and medium-sized shops, “in the absence of sanctions, remain in compliance with the obligation to transmit data”, explained the undersecretary.

“The worst situation is recorded in small municipalities – according to Consumerism – Here we estimate that less than 20% of citizens have joined the competition. It went better in the big cities but also here there were problems: for example in the large distribution ticket restaurant, discounts and vouchers are excluded from the Lottery, as well as mixed payments (partly in tickets and partly with cards or ATMs), a situation that it obliges consumers to renounce either valid receipts for winnings, or payments with vouchers or restaurant tickets, in both cases losing their right “.

The question of the Democratic Party which asked to encourage citizen participation also through the simplification of the participation mechanism (possibly through a more effective use of the IO app) and the establishment of an instant lottery to which part of the programmed resources could be allocated, Undersecretary Freni specified that “the Customs and Monopolies Agency reports that the introduction of an instant extraction method that allows the buyer to immediately know the outcome of participation in the Lottery, can be carried out without prejudice to the necessary changes and additions and the unavoidable adjustments of the computer systems currently used and of the merchants’ cash registers “.

“In fact, a substantial modification of the current applications will be essential with the implementation of a new extraction system and the development of a dedicated software to be installed on the telematic cash registers that invokes the extraction in real time. To this end, the Agency, together with the other administrations concerned, – continued Freni – is available to develop the most suitable technological solutions also using the App IO and evaluating possible simplifications in the use of the game code “.

Are instant extractions the solution to the problem? Maybe not, and if the flop is confirmed, the Receipts Lottery’s resources could be diverted to other anti-evasion measures.

Receipt lottery: how it will be relaunched

“We believe the response from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Customs and Monopoly Agency on the relaunch of the receipt lottery as a tool for enhancing the use of electronic money and combating tax evasion is good”, replies the dem group leader in the Finance Committee in the Chamber, Gian Mario Fragomeli. “The Government and the Agency, in fact, accepted both of our suggestions to improve the mechanism: the automation of lottery participation, thanks to the possibility of authorizing through the App I transmit to the Lottery the receipts for all payments made with a specific debit / credit card; and the provision, to increase its appeal, to also authorize winnings with instant draws, even of a smaller amount. We are satisfied with these choices that go in the direction we wish to push towards an ever greater digitization of the country ”, underlines Fragomeli.

Positive reactions also from the world of five stars. “As emerges from the answer to a question presented today in the Finance Committee, the Government is preparing to use the technology behind the Io app to get the receipt lottery off the ground. As is known, it was the state cashback wanted by the Conte II government to convince millions of taxpayers to subscribe to the public administration app. It is curious that just while the Cashback, which was working very well, is being suspended indefinitely, its large positive falls are being exploited “said Giovanni Currò, M5S vice president of the commission. Finances. “The truth – he continues – is that the Cashback should have been confirmed, consolidating the approach of citizens to digital payments and laying the foundations for an unprecedented anti-evasion campaign”. It is not certain that, in a renewed form, the cashback will not return as early as 2022.

How the receipt lottery works

The receipt lottery started on Monday 1 February: consumers will be able, with purchases of goods and services of at least 1 euro paid by electronic means, to participate in the drawing of prizes worth thousands of euros. It will be important that purchases are made near points of sale that electronically transmit the fees and therefore generate virtual tickets valid to participate in the first draw.

All adults residing in Italy who, outside the exercise of a business, art or profession, purchase, paying electronically, goods or services for at least 1 euro of expenditure from merchants who transmit electronically can participate in the Lottery the fees. To participate, simply show your lottery code at the time of purchase. It is a bar code and alphanumeric that can be obtained by entering your tax code on the Lottery Portal. If the amount of the expense is at least equal to 1 euro and the payment is made by electronic means (credit cards, debit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, cards and apps connected to private payment circuits and limited spendability), the electronic receipt that the merchant sends electronically will produce a virtual ticket for each euro spent, up to a maximum of 1,000 tickets for each receipt of an amount equal to or greater than 1,000 euro.

After the extraction of the winning tickets, the Customs and Monopolies Agency will trace the lottery code associated with the extracted ticket to both the purchaser’s tax code and the merchant’s VAT number. Cash purchases, online purchases, those for which an invoice is issued and those for which the customer provides the operator with their tax code or health card for tax deduction purposes cannot participate in the lottery.

The winnings are communicated via certified e-mail (certified e-mail) to the address communicated in the reserved area of ​​the lottery portal and in the absence of a certified e-mail, the communication is sent by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt. The communication will indicate the obligation to go, within ninety days, to the office of the Customs and Monopoly Agency competent based on one’s residence or tax domicile. The prize will arrive directly by bank or postal transfer. The draws take place every second Thursday of the month, among all the tickets generated by fees transmitted and registered by the Lottery System in the month preceding the draw. The weekly draws have also been added since June. Finally, the annual drawing, which is worth a prize of 5 million euros for the buyer and 1 million euros for the operator and for which all tickets generated by payments transmitted and registered to the Lottery System compete from January 1st to December 31 of each year. The first annual draw – which will take place at the beginning of 2022 – will however compete with all the tickets generated from February 1st to December 31st 2021.